It is always a sight to behold for CFB fans in games such as the Caleb Williams vs Michael Penix Jr clash of week 10. Both these quarterbacks are regarded as some of the best at the collegiate level currently. Thus, the USC vs Washington game was one where we saw these two teams lock horns on the field with the support and playmaking abilities of their respective signal-callers.

Prior to the game, it was reported that around 21 scouts from 15 NFL teams which included New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and Denver Broncos' George Paton were in attendance to see these two Heisman candidates clash. So who made a better impression?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caleb Williams vs Michael Penix Jr

The USC vs Washington game ended with the Huskies securing the win in the end. By the end of the third quarter, Caleb Williams found two TD passes to tie the game 42-42 while Penix Jr also had a touchdown pass.

But in the fourth quarter, a field goal from Grady Gross and a touchdown by Dillon Johnson sealed the deal for Washington, with the final scoreline reading 42-52.

Expand Tweet

Statistically, Caleb Williams had a better game than Michael Penix Jr. The USC quarterback had a 77 per cent passing completion, while also putting up 312 passing yards. Williams went on to record four touchdowns (3 passing and 1 rushing), but it did not prove to be enough. The Trojans' hopes of a conference title and playoff spot slowly faded away with the final whistle.

On the other hand, Michael Penix Jr had a passing completion of 73% while recording 256 passing yards. He also put up three touchdowns finding Devin Culp and Ja'Lynn Polk with TD passes in the second quarter and also rushing for one TD in the second half. In the end, his prolific performance proved to be the deciding factor of the game, as the Huskies remain undefeated in the Pac-12

Michael Penix Jr makes an incredible Heisman moment pass in the second quarter of the game

In this epic heated match, the Washington QB left fans in awe with a play he made in the second quarter. On 3rd and 18, Penix Jr brushed off the pressure from the USC players with a Mahomes-like spin move. He then went to finish this spectacular move by tossing a 22-yard pass to Devin Culp in the red zone, which led to fans calling it a Heisman moment on social media.

Expand Tweet

In this Caleb Williams vs Michael Penix Jr showdown, it looks like the Huskies QB might soon overthrow Williams as the next Heisman winner.