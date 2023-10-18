Caleb Williams wanting equity of the NFL team he'd play for has fans abuzz with hilarious reactions - "He’s going undrafted", "Sixth round"

Caleb Williams is undoubtedly the most coveted player ahead of the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been in impressive form for the USC Trojans this season, showcasing his brilliance once again under the tutelage of Lincoln Riley.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Williams has made the decision that, should he declare for next year's draft, he would like to have partial ownership of the team that selects him. Without a doubt, this will be unprecedented in the history of the NFL.

The intention to demand partial ownership from an NFL franchise has generated a lot of reactions from football fans on social media. Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X:

Partial ownership unlikely for Caleb Williams

Securing a partial ownership to sign for a team is something on the cards in the NFL anytime soon. This is not because Caleb Williams might not find a team ready to accept the offer, but more because of the league's reaction to the concept.

According to the report, Aaron Rodgers attempted to include partial ownership in his contract with the New York Jets following his move from the Green Bay Packers. However, this didn't happen for the four-time NFL MVP, despite signing for the team.

The rejection of the potential for partial ownership was not by the Jets themselves but by the league. The NFL is definitely wary of creating a precedent that might not be sustainable in the future. It is also highly unlikely that the NFL owners will agree to let that happen anytime soon.

Caleb Williams might not enter the draft in 2024

Carl Williams, the father of Caleb Williams, noted in September that the quarterback might make a return to college football if the landing spot in the upcoming draft is not good enough.

"The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he'd almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first," Carl said to GQ.

"The system is completely backward. The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league—because of their desire for parity—gets the first pick.”

He further noted that getting drafted as the first overall pick by the wrong franchise has affected the career of some quarterbacks. He cited the situations of Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield, who both played under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma and won the Heisman Trophy.