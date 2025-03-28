Called out for snubbing Coach Prime’s cleats, Shilo Sanders defends his stance by opening up about his priorities to Deion Sanders Jr.

Shilo Sanders is working out in hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL draft or be a priority undrafted free agent (UDFA).

However, in his workouts, the safety wasn't wearing his dad's Deion Sanders' cleats. He then told his brother Deion Sanders Jr. the reason why.

"I can't. Maybe in drills. Fam, I'm trying to get this car," Shilo Sanders said about why he doesn't wear his dad's cleats at 1:12.

Deion Sanders Jr. told Shilo it was messed up that he wouldn't wear their dad's cleats, but Shilo didn't seem bothered.

Although Deion Sanders Sr. is known to be associated with Nike and has his own line of cleats, Shilo chooses a different one to focus on winning a car from his dad. Coach Prime promised to buy him a car if he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, so Shilo is determined to wear whatever cleats and gear can help him achieve that goal.

Shilo Sanders is coming off a stellar year at Colorado, leading the Buffaloes in tackles with 67 tackles while also adding two pass defenses, one sack and one forced fumble.

Shilo Sanders was frustrated he didn't get a combine invite

Despite being a key part of the Colorado Buffaloes' defense, Shilo Sanders didn't get an invite to the NFL combine, leaving him frustrated and confused by the decision.

"I didn't get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me," Sanders said, via 247Sports... "Y'all got to look at everybody invited, all the safeties and all the DBs and compare them to me. Let me know if I'm tripping. I have a résumé, bro."

Though Sanders didn't get an invite to the combine, he worked out at Colorado's Pro Day to try and boost his draft stock. If he goes undrafted, Shilo joked he might follow in Deion Sanders Jr.'s footsteps and become a videographer.

"Got a new camera," Shilo Sanders said. "'Cause everyone is like, 'Try and pick up the camera. You didn't get invited to the combine. Try and pick up the camera like your brother.' Bro, if y'all know how much Bucky makes, y'all wouldn't be saying that because that's actually a solid career."

Shilo Sanders is ranked as the 284th prospect in the draft and is expected to be a UDFA, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

