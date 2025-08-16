Cam Newton rejects Archie Manning's NFL draft prediction for grandson Arch Manning as Texas QB leads the 2025 Heisman race

After being a backup for two years, Arch Manning's potential as the Texas starting quarterback in 2025 is already drawing excitement among fans. Many analysts even believe he has the potential to be the top overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
However, the conversation took a turn earlier this month when Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, suggested his grandson might remain with the Longhorns for another year.
Speaking on his “4th&1 with Cam Newton” podcast, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton weighed in on Archie’s comments.
"He (Archie) is speaking off of what his mentality is today," Newton said (36:40). Not if the hay is in the barn and now we got to regroup and say, 'Hold on now. Hold on.' Situation looking a little nice and you got a strike.
"So given the situation where it's hot for him to kind of take that step and he his grandson does what he's supposed to do, we may have to uh reconsider what we most what we said before."
Manning showed flashes of his potential in two 2024 starts, completing nearly 68 percent of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions. He also added 108 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground.
However, the Manning family isn’t rushing him toward the NFL. As Pat McAfee revealed on ESPN’s College GameDay last year after speaking with the family:
"Arch Manning wants to be in the program for four years. He wants to develop. There's no rush to get to the NFL."
Cam Newton predicts Arch Manning's chance of repeating Eli’s draft drama
In the 2004 NFL Draft, Eli Manning created one of football’s most talked-about moments when he was selected first overall by the San Diego Chargers but refused to play for them. The Chargers eventually traded him to the New York Giants, where he went on to spend his entire career.
At the time, many believed Eli’s father, Archie Manning, had initiated the move. Two decades later, Cam Newton suggests that Archie might play a similar role in shaping Arch Manning’s future.
"It ain't nothing for somebody to say, 'Hey, man, we ain't going there," Newton said (on 41:00). '"We don't like how they run their organization.
'"We'll do another year in Austin cuz the way they paying that coin over there, the dollars is making a lot of sense and you ain't hurting for it. We ain't tripping off no money. We can make just as much if not more money in Austin.'"
For note, Eli clarified in 2024 that the decision during his draft was his own. He explained that after consulting with his agent, coaches and executives, he chose that path, while Archie stepped in publicly to deflect criticism from him.