Cam Porter injury: CFB insider gives major update on Northwestern RB's status after victory against Western Illinois

After opening the 2025 season with a 22-3 loss at Tulane on Aug. 30, Northwestern rebounded in Week 2 with a 42-7 win over Western Illinois on Friday. However, the Wildcats suffered a huge blow when running back Cam Porter left the game with a right leg injury.ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg provided an update on Porter’s status on Monday.&quot;Northwestern running back Cam Porter, a senior who started the season as part of a rotation of backs, will miss the rest of the season with an injury sustained in Friday's win against Western Illinois, coach David Braun announced today. Appeared to be a leg injury,&quot; Rittenberg tweeted.On Friday, Porter was hurt on an 11-yard run to the sideline in the third quarter and had to be assisted off the field. He was carted to the locker room, and he later returned on crutches near the end of the game.In the 2024 season, Porter served as a team captain for the second consecutive year. His leadership and physical presence will be a tough void for Northwestern to fill as the Wildcats prepare to host No. 4 Oregon in Big Ten play on Saturday.In Porter’s absence, Caleb Komolafe and Joseph Himon II are expected to take on larger roles in the Wildcats' backfield. The duo combined for 175 rushing yards through the school's first two games of the 2025 season.Northwestern HC David Braun reflects on Cam Porter’s season-ending injuryCam Porter has been Northwestern’s top rusher through the first two games of the 2025 season, accumulating 137 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Wildcats in rushing each of the past two seasons.In the 2024 season, Porter started 10 games, recording a team-high 126 carries for 501 yards and a career-best six rushing touchdowns, along with 23 receptions for 174 yards. His six rushing touchdowns were the most by a Northwestern player in a single season since Evan Hull scored seven in 2021.With Porter sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 season, David Braun expressed his heartfelt support.&quot;All of us are crushed for Cam,&quot; Braun said (via ESPN). &quot;There's no one that's worked harder, invested more in our program. ... I'm emotional because I feel for him, but it's true he'll continue to be one of the best captains we've ever had.&quot;Over five seasons and 45 games, Porter has totaled 1,908 career rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, along with 425 receiving yards.