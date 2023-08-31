Cam Rising injury: CFB insider provides an update on Utah's star QB ahead of season opener

Cam Rising had a career-year last season before tearing his ACL against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl.

The Utah Utes star quarterback is reportedly not expected to play in their 2023 season opener against the Florida Gators on Thursday, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Thamel appeared on SportsCenter to provide an update, and said:

"Cam Rising, the starting quarterback for Utah, is doubtful for the game tomorrow night and not expected to play. Sources told me last night that Bryson Barnes, the junior who had one start last year - a victory at Washington State - and then came in for Rising in the Rose Bowl after he tore his ACL, will get the look as a starting quarterback for the Utes."

Thamel continued:

"We will also see some of Nate Johnson. The one thing [Utah coach] Kyle Wittingham was not vague about this week was that the young quarterback, who gives them a Wildcat look and a little bit of dynamism from the position, will play no matter who the starter is.

"It looks like Barnes will be the primary quarterback with Nate Johnson filling in some snaps to give them some different looks."

Barnes joined the Utes as an unranked walk-on in the 2020 recruiting class. He has completed 66.1% of his 59 career pass attempts for 453 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Barnes has added 126 rushing yards on 21 carries. Johnson joined Utah as a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He completed his only career pass attempt for 16 yards and a touchdown, while adding 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

How has Cam Rising performed in his collegiate career?

Cam Rising initially joined the Texas Longhorns as a three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. After redshirting his lone season with the Longhorns, he joined the Utah Utes via the transfer portal.

Rising sat out his first season with the Utes and only appeared in one game in 2020, completing three of six passes with an interception before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

He took over the starting job just a few games into the following season and finished with 2493 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. Rising completed 63.8% of his passes and added 499 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 74 carries. He was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Rising improved his performance last season, throwing for 3034 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He completed 64.7% of his passes while rushing for 465 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries. Rising was named MVP of the Pac-12 Championship Game.