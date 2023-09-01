Cam Rising Injury update: How long is the Utah QB out for?

The Utah Utes kicked off their 2023 college football season on Thursday without their starting quarterback, Cam Rising.

Kyle Whittingham's men took on Billy Napier's Florida Gators in their season opener, edging the team to a 24-11 win.

Whittingham will be aiming for another Pac-12 championship title, boosted by his rock solid defense. But his offensive lineup is of equal importance if the Utes are to go all the way, especially quarterback Cam Rising.

Rising has been consistent at quarterback for two consecutive seasons. Last season, he accrued 64.7% pass completion for 3,034 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He combines accuracy and mobility, rushing for 465 yards and six touchdowns on 77 carries.

Whittingham will have to manage without his star quarterback for the first few weeks of college football action this season.

Cam Rising Injury: What happened to the Utah QB?

Rising is recovering from a major injury that he suffered during the course of the 2022 post-season campaign.

During the Rose Bowl last season, the player abandoned the game after he suffered a torn ACL. The usual recovery period for this type of injury is between six to nine months. However, some athletes may take longer to fully recover, depending on their level of competitiveness.

How long was Cam Rising out for and when is he expected to return?

Rising is almost eight months into his recovery. Therefore, Utah fans can expect to see their star QB back in action anytime soon. However, if he takes the full nine to recover before returning, he will not be available for the Utes' first five games of the season.

Fans are hoping for the best as Rising recently confirmed to reporters that he's feeling “pretty damn good.”

Utah's quarterback situation in Cam Rising's absence

In Rising's absence, the Utes is continuing to make do with their backup quarterbacks.

Bryson Barnes, in his junior season, is next on the pecking order after Rising. At 6-foot-1 and 202 pounds, he gave a good account of himself against Florida.

He threw a 70-yard touchdown, rushing for another as Utah got the better of the Gators. He split time with QB 3, Nate Johnson as the two effectively held the fort.