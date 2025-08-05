"Came as a brother and lifted me": Deion Sanders reveals Cowboys legend's Impact on recovery process following cancer diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Famers Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin have a very special bond.

Recently, in a video uploaded to Irvin's YouTube channel, the pair were seen walking on the Colorado Buffaloes' facility, talking. In that video, Sanders thanked Irvin for checking on him during his recent battle with cancer. Sanders called Irvin a true brother and said he was doing what he'd always done for him during their playing days.

"Because I trust you. Because I know you. And I trust you. And you're not trying to prostitute my trial or my tribulation. Because when you came over to my house... Oh! See, I know when I'm triggered to have a waterfall.

"When you came into my house... You came as my brother. And you lifted me, man. Like you used to so often do when we played together. You lifted me. So, it wasn't about the cameras or this or that. It wasn't about that. It was about the brother coming to see another brother to lift him up. And that's what you did."

Sanders is gearing up to continue his head coaching responsibilities with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2025. He recently signed a five-year $54 million contract extension in March to retain the position for the foreseeable future.

Deion Sanders and his recent battle with cancer

NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Sanders recently opened up about dealing with bladder cancer. The illness was described as being a "very high-grade, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer." It was discovered after Sanders was undergoing a routine CT scan due to his history of blood clots in his legs.

After the discovery, Sanders began treatment for the disease. Although he didn't show symptoms of the cancer, he did lose 25 pounds in the treatment process. Ultimately, Sanders underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. In its place, he had a surgically constructed replacement bladder inserted, which was made from a section of his intestine.

Thankfully, Sanders has been deemed cured of the disease by his medical team. Sanders has been thriving as of late, doing interviews, participating in media days, and appearing to be in good spirits. Coach Prime has thanked the likes of Irvin and his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., for being huge pieces of his support system during the ordeal.

He's expected to continue his head coaching responsibilities for the Colorado Buffaloes this upcoming season. Coach Prime and Colorado will open their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

