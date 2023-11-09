Can the Alabama Crimson Tide still make the playoffs? Looking at Nick Saban's squad's realistic chances to contend for national championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide were the No.8-ranked team in the nation in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama will enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record, with their only slip-up coming in a 34-24 Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Here's a look at whether or not the Crimson Tide can reach the postseason.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide still reach the College Football Playoff?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of 11 Power Five teams with one loss or less this season. Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, there has never been a two-loss team to reach the postseason. While that will likely change with the field expanding to 12 teams next season, it is unlikely that a two-loss team will qualify for this year's College Football Playoff.

The Crimson Tide will end their regular-season schedule with three games that they should enter as the favorites. They will face the 6-3 Kentucky Wildcats, who have lost three of their past four games, before facing the non-major Chattanooga Mocs and the 5-4 Auburn Tigers.

As things stand at the moment, they would face the 9-0 back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, who were ranked second in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, in the SEC Championship Game.

If the Crimson Tide are able to finish 12-1 as SEC champions, they would have a strong chance to make the postseason. While there are five undefeated teams, a matchup between the No.1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No.3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the final week of the season will drop that number to four. If Alabama is able to defeat Georgia, there will be, at most, three undefeated teams.

While there will be several other programs with one loss, defeating the Bulldogs would likely be enough to get the Crimson Tide into the postseason.

How have the Alabama Crimson Tide performed this season?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been among the best teams in the nation on both sides of the football this season. They have averaged 31.9 points per game, ranking 39th out of 133 teams.

The Crimson Tide rank just 77th in passing offense and 58th in rushing offense. Meanwhile, they have allowed just 17.8 ppg, which ranks 18th in the nation.

Alabama ranks 39th in passing defense and 30th in rushing defense.