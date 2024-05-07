“Can you believe god made that?”: Popular CFB analyst Josh Pate weighs in on who Ohio State’s best weapon is

Caleb Downs got a glowing review from popular college football analyst Josh Pate ahead of the 2024 season. Calling the safety an "alien," Pate said that he might be the best player on the Ohio State team. This is despite the Buckeyes boasting a loaded roster going into the upcoming college football season.

Downs spent a year playing under Nick Saban in Alabama before switching to Ohio State. He left the team after Coach Saban announced his retirement from the Crimson Tide helm. Now, he will be an important part of Ryan Day's defense in Columbus.

Here is what Josh Pate had to say about the Ohio State Buckeyes' new defensive weapon, Caleb Downs, on his show, "Late Kick with Josh Pate":

"I think he could be the best football player on Ohio State's team, and Ohio State’s loaded. Ohio State had a ton of guys that could have gone for the draft that came back, which doesn't discount who they are. I’m just saying No. 2 there in Crimson from last year is like an alien.”

“When I was there working out, Downs was there working out. And afterwards someone walked by and said, just the perfect encapsulation of what it's like being around Caleb Downs. He said, 'Can you believe God made that?'” Pate said.

Downs played a big part in Alabama’s playoff run last season with 70 solo tackles while assisting for another 37. He forced a fumble and picked off the opposing quarterback twice. He will hope to hit the same form for the Buckeyes this fall.

Ohio State declared offseason winners after Caleb Downs transfer

Ohio State had a great run in the 2023 regular season, winning 11 straight games. But the Buckeyes were defeated by bitter rivals Michigan in the final regular-season contest and missed the spot in the Big Ten championship game. On top of it, they lost the Cotton Bowl clash to the Missouri Tigers.

The Buckeyes then went to work strengthening their roster and getting many pieces of the puzzle, including Caleb Downs from Alabama. It was enough for college football analyst Max Chadwick to declare them the winners of the offseason.

Apart from assembling a loaded roster, the Buckeyes also have an upgraded coaching staff. Coach Day has a new offensive coordinator, former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly. Ohio State struggled on offense last year, so Kelly’s inclusion is seen as a fix for that. Will it work? That's a question only time can answer.

