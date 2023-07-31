Can George Kliavkoff press breaks on the Pac-12 collapse? Insider news and more details on conference realignment rumors

The Pac-12 has perhaps been the conference most affected by realignment as they have lost three schools. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans will join the Big Ten in 2024, while the Colorado Buffaloes will join the Big 12. Six additional schools have reportedly been targeted by other conferences, putting the Pac-12 in danger of losing their Power Five status.

The Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies are said to be in the sights of the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively. Moreover, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Utah Utes have reportedly been in contact with the Big 12. This situation, combined with the failure to secure a long-term media rights deal, has left the conference as the only Power Five conference without such an agreement.

Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports reported:

"There is the long-gestating media rights negotiations (the shrinking pool of money among media conglomerates, a hemorrhaging Pac-12 Network and a lack of enticing TV windows that other conferences have already claimed) that have frustrated membership over the last 11 months, and pushed Colorado to pull out of the conference."

Marcello continued:

"Kliavkoff called an emergency meeting of the conference's CEO Group and athletics directors Thursday evening. The expectation entering the meeting was he would seek clearance to pursue expansion, but he again reiterated he would not seek new members until after a new media rights contract is delivered to the current membership."

"That should happen "soon," he said last week, though that phrase, fluid timetables, and prognostications from presidents and chancellors across the league have been promised since March."

Marcello noted that the Pac-12 likely needs a tenth school to be an attractive option for networks. At this stage, however, it is unclear what impact a tenth school would have as the conference had ten schools up until Colorado's departure earlier this week.

What did Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders say about move from Pac-12 to Big 12?

Deion Sanders brought plenty of attention to the Colorado Buffaloes when he took over the program in December 2022. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer recently shared his thoughts on the Buffaloes joining the Big 12. Speaking with Carl Reed of 247 Sports, Sanders stated:

"If everything I'm hearing is true, I applaud our [Athletic Director] Rick George for choosing the best scenario for all athletics at CU. This move is a game changer and we plan on changing the game."

George Kliavkoff expressed that the departure of the Buffaloes is not a concern and that the conference's programs remain committed to one another. It is unclear, however, if the nine remaining programs agree.