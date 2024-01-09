Can I watch the CFP National Championship game on Disney Plus? Michigan vs Washington streaming guide revealed 

Tonight, the biggest game in college football is played. The Michigan Wolverines face the Washington Huskies for the national championship.

The game is expected to be watched by a television audience of millions. In the US, the game will be broadcast on television only on ESPN, which has exclusive rights.

But what if you prefer to stream your programming or do not have cable? How will you be able to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship game? Is Disney Plus streaming the game?

Is Disney Plus showing the National Championship game?

It is a sensible question to wonder if Disney Plus is showing the College Football National Championship game. This is because ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company, which operates Disney Plus.

But, the national championship game will not be available on Disney Plus. So, where is it available for streaming?

Where can I stream the National Championship game?

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, will broadcast the game. This will cost you $11 a month, but you will get access to the national championship game and to ESPN's whole catalog of College football programming.

Another widely used streaming option for this game is Sling TV. This will give you access to ESPN to watch the national championship game. As with ESPN Plus, this service does cost. Sling TV's subscription cost for one month is $20.

But what if you do not want to subscribe to a long-term streaming service that costs? What if you just want to watch the game? Are there any options?

Are there any free ways to stream the National Championship game?

There is one option for those who want to watch the national championship game for free.

Fubo TV has a sports-focused network of channels available for you, including ESPN. This will allow you to watch the game.

Additionally, you can get a one-week free trial of Fubo TV, which you can cancel after the national championship game. However, failure to cancel before the week-long trial ends will mean that you will have to pay $75 a month for the service.