Can the Kansas State Wildcats repeat as Big 12 Champions with Will Howard at QB? Top 5 teams in title contention this season

The Kansas State Wildcats won the Big 12 Championship game last season for just the second time since its inception in 1996, and the first time since 2003. While there was no conference championship game from 2010 to 2017, the Wildcats split the conference championship with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2012.

Let us take a look at whether or not the Wildcats can repeat as conference champions and which Big 12 schools will compete for the conference title.

Are the Kansas State Wildcats Big 12 favorites next season?

The Kansas State Wildcats finished second in the Big 12 regular season standings, with a 7-2 record in conference play. The Wildcats faced the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 Championship Game, pulling off a 31-28 overtime upset. After losing the Sugar Bowl to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas State finished their season with a 10-4 record and ranked 14th in the nation.

Kansas State lost four key contributors from their 2022 roster, including Deuce Vaughn, who led the team in rushing. Defensively, they lost Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Julius Brents, and Josh Hayes, who led the team in sacks and tackles for loss, interceptions, and passes defended, respectively.

Despite this, the Wildcats remain among the top teams in the conference. While it is difficult to label them as the early favorites to repeat as conference champions, Kansas State could be expected to remain in the hunt.

Which five schools could contend for the conference championship?

In addition to the Kansas State Wildcats, the Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders could be the five schools in contention for a conference title. While none of the schools are a sure thing, the Texas Longhorns have to be considered the early favorites to win the Big 12.

Despite the loss of star running back Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns appear stacked on paper. The recruiting efforts of coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff need to be lauded in this regard.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, is expected to take a big step forward in 2023. Despite struggling at times last season, Ewers showed flashes of his potential. He is among the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

