Can the Missouri Tigers hang in a new look SEC? Taking a long look at the Tigers' SEC opponents in 2024

The Missouri Tigers have been among the most inconsistent teams since joining the Southeastern Conference. With the SEC set to expand to 16 teams in 2024 by welcoming the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, the already tough conference will become even more challenging.

While the SEC faced backlash for declining to expand their conference schedule, each program will face a very difficult eight-game schedule in 2024. Take a look at who the Tigers will face below.

How have the Missouri Tigers performed since joining the SEC?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Missouri Tigers have struggled to consistently compete in the SEC since joining the conference in 2012. The Tigers have compiled a 75-63 record so far. Despite their success outside of the conference, they are just 41-49 in SEC play over the past 11 seasons.

Missouri has never won an SEC championship and are one of just five schools without a conference title. They made back-to-back appearances in the SEC Championship Game in 2013 and 2014, suffering losses to the Auburn Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide, respectively. The Tigers have never won the national championship.

Who will the Missouri Tigers face in the expanded SEC in 2024?

The Missouri Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners and Vanderbilt Commodores in the new and revamped SEC in 2024. Missouri will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas A&M Aggies.

Check out the full 2024 SEC schedule below:

Outside of conference play, the Tigers will face the Murray State Racers, Buffalo Bulls and Boston College Eagles at Faurot Field. Missouri will visit the UMass Minutemen in their only non-conference road game.

Will the Missouri Tigers be able to remain competitive in the expanded SEC?

Missouri has struggled to compete in the SEC, however, they have found success in their non-conference schedule. Furthermore, the Tigers have been a consistent presence during bowl season. Despite this, their path to fielding a team that can truly compete for an SEC title has always been difficult.

The SEC's expansion to 16 teams will make that path even more challenging. While the Tigers were able to land the nation's 18th-ranked recruiting class in 2022, the group ranked just ninth among teams that will call the SEC home in 2024.

Missouri should be able to continue to field teams that receive a bowl invite. Their already difficult path to reaching the College Football Playoff has become even more challenging.

Poll : 0 votes