"Can play basketball with his eight toes" - Travis Hunter subtly trolls Coach Prime as he opens up about Prime Time's most valuable advice

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter catapulted himself into the conversation for top draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft with his stellar performances in the 2024 season. One of his strongest supporters during his historic Heisman-winning campaign was coach Deion Sanders whom he followed from Jackson State to Boulder in 2022.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Travis Hunter Show," the two-way star opened up about the most valuable advice he received from Coach Prime while subtly trolling the Buffs coach.

"My advice from Coach Prime was mainly off the field on how to build an empire," Hunter said (18:55). "You know you gotta have the right people around you and everybody ain't the right people. A lot of people always want something so, it's just things like that.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Me going to his house, he didn't have to say anything, just showing me the house is like his on land away from everybody, he got everything he needs, he has fishing, he can play basketball with his eight toes if he felt like it."

"He's got a sauna, he's got a movie room, he's got a Chevy, he's got people that work on that land that he's cool with and he's just having fun," Hunter added.

"I remember last time I went back, we had a family night and were able to play like some card games you know. We just had fun. It made me look at it like, 'If you have the right people around you, anything that you do is gonna be fun and it's gonna be peaceful.' That's what I like most about going to his house."

Coach Prime revealed his close bond with Travis Hunter

During the season, Travis Hunter and Coach Prime showcased their close bond when the two-way star went to the coach's house in Texas for a weekend of fishing during the Buffs bye week.

During a news conference after the fishing trip, Sanders revealed why he and his family shared a close relationship with Hunter.

"We talk about everything,” Sanders said. "He’s (Hunter) a good human being, he’s not smoking, not drinking, not outside whoring, not doing crazy things. He’s got one of the highest GPAs on the team, he’s a great human being, and he can play, his character is second to none.

"That’s why I don’t mind fishing with him (Hunter). And he coming to Texas. And we’re not talking about fishing on the boat, although we talk junk to each other all the time, but we’re talking about life. We’re talking about the next move. We talk about land acquisition. We’re talking about so many different things of life, fathering, you know, loving, how the family plays a role in all of this."

Coach Prime has revealed in the past that he will offer Travis Hunter advice on his NFL future both before and after the draft, highlighting the close relationship between the pair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback