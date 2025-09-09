"Can Shedeur Sanders come back for another year?": CFB fans go wild at Coach Prime's starting QB decision for Houston game

The Colorado QB1 position was hotly contested after the departure of Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, to the NFL. Liberty Flames transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter won the job. He started in the Buffs' 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech and their subsequent 31-7 win over Delaware in Week 2.Against the Fightin' Blue Hens, Salter went 13 of 16 for 102 yards while adding 25 rushing yards and one touchdown. Coach Prime also introduced his QB2, Julian Lewis, who went 2 of 4 for eight yards in the first half. However, the star of the quarterback show was QB3 Ryan Staub who went 7 of 10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns.ESPN analyst Pete Thamel reported on X that Staub would start in Colorado's Week 3 clash against the Houston Cougars on Friday.“Sources: Colorado is expected to start Ryan Staub at quarterback for the game at Houston on Friday night,” Thamel tweeted on Tuesday. “He entered the Delaware game on Saturday as the third-string quarterback and shined, completing 7 of 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.&quot;Staub was spotted working with the first team in practice on Monday, and the staff has made clear that Staub will start this week.&quot;Fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of Staub's rise to the QB1 spot.&quot;I like it. Juju Lewis isn't ready rn and Staub was slinging it on Saturday. Im all for mixing it up,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Third-string over a five-star and a senior, Colorado really out here wildin',&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;That’s the right move,&quot; a fan said.Some were unsure whether Coach Prime made the right decision.&quot;Can Sheduer come back for another year?&quot; a fan commented.&quot;That's a surprising move. Guess they see something special in Staub,&quot; another fan said.&quot;prime has to finally pick a qb other than shedeur and bro can’t make up his mind,&quot; one fan tweeted.Coach Prime praises Ryan Staub's performanceRyan Staub was a backup for two years under Coach Prime while Shedeur Sanders starred for the Colorado Buffaloes. After his impressive performance against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens in Week 2, Deion Sanders handed him the game ball and praised him during his postgame news conference.&quot;He's (Staub) just been waiting for his opportunity,&quot; Sanders said on Saturday. &quot;Never jumped in the portal, he had every right to think that way. But he's just been a great human being and a great young man, like a leader amongst that room. All he needed was the opportunity, and I thought it was time.&quot;For the entirety of his coaching career, Shedeur has been Coach Prime's starting quarterback. However, it's not been easy finding his long-term replacement for this season.