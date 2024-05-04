“Can someone please tackle Superman!” - $14M worth Lane Kiffin recalls iconic USC-Texas showdown in 2005 via latest post on X

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been around in the college football scene for a while now. Beginning his career as a graduate assistant at Fresno State in 1997, the 48-year-old has witnessed several memorable moments in the game.

Lane Kiffin, who has a net worth of $14 million (per celebrity net worth), tweeted about one of the most memorable games he witnessed. Specifically, he reminisced about the USC Trojans vs Texas Longhorns Rose Bowl game for the 2005 season.

Kiffin talked about how he was there in person to watch that game and all he could think about was the extraordinary performance that former players like Reggie Bush and Vince Young put up on that night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Be careful what you wish for. I was at one @uscfb @TexasFootball @ReggieBush @VinceYoung10 @MattLeinardQB Can someone please tackle that Superman!! My last words that day."

Expand Tweet

Both USC and Texas were undefeated that season heading into that national championship game. Former Texas QB Vince Young put up a marvelous display of skills. Despite the Longhorns trailing, his performance helped them turn the tide in their favor and emerge as national champions for that season.

Vince Young went on to complete 30 of the 40 passes he attempted and had 267 passing yards and 200 rushing yards. He also scored three touchdowns which helped the Texas Longhorns clinch the national title with a 41-38 final score.

CFB analyst Neal McCready on why Auburn would have been a better job for Lane Kiffin

During a recent episode of 'That SEC Podcast' Neal McCready gave his insights on how coaching the Auburn Tigers would have been a better option for Kiffin.

Expand Tweet

"I think he seriously considered Auburn. I know some people out there that go 'That was never real, it was a media made-up thing'. that's total bulls**t, it was real. I think he was really serious about that job." said Neal McCready on "That SEC Football Podcast."

"There was an old paradigm that was involved. Auburn wanted him. Historically, there's no debate that Auburn's a better job than Ole Miss, but we're living in a new era."

Neal McCready also shed light on the potential reasons as to why Lane Kiffin decided to become the head coach of Ole Miss rather than Auburn.

"If you ever take that Auburn job, you're never getting that Alabama job. He was never going to fit at Auburn. They were always going to want him to do the War Eagle stuff. He wasn't gonna do that stuff."

With the past behind him, Lane Kiffin's focus will now be on leading the Ole Miss Rebels to glory this upcoming season.