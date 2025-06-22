"Can’t do anything" - Lane Kiffin's son Knox takes dig at his dad's Alabama stint under Nick Saban

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has had a successful coaching career. Although he has not won a national championship as a head coach, he has been on the coaching staff for three championships, two with USC and one with Alabama. While Kiffin has been busy on the football field, he has also built a family, and now his son, Knox Kiffin, is preparing for his college career.

Knox is early in his recruitment as he is not set to start his college career until the class of 2028. However, he has gone on a few visits, including taking a stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to work out with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Lane Kiffin was on Nick Saban's coaching staff at Alabama from 2014 to 2016. In a funny moment, Knox went up to the podium and pretended to act like his dad coming off a loss.

"Can’t do anything about it," Knox Kiffin said. "You know, a few bad calls but I mean, can’t do anything about it."

It is still not clear where Knox Kiffin will go to school. He will be entering his sophomore season in the fall. Thus far, the only power conference program to extend an offer to him is SMU. He is not ranked on the On3 recruit rankings yet. However, he could have the frame to be a player at a college program. He has not started his sophomore year yet, but is already 170 pounds and six feet tall.

Lane Kiffin reacts to the Alabama Crimson Tide allowing his son to work out with them

Players coming out of their freshman years of high school do not usually get a lot of attention from power programs. It is still challenging to determine what kind of player they will be at that stage of their development. However, Alabama made an exception with Knox Kiffin. Lane Kiffin thanked Alabama on X on Saturday.

"Alabama football thank you," Kiffin wrote.

Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin LINK 🔥🔥 @AlabamaFTBL thank you

While his son is preparing for another offseason of training before starting his sophomore year of high school, Lane Kiffin is preparing for another year with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin has coached the Rebels for five seasons, leading them to three 10+ win seasons. This past year, the Rebels went 10-3, winning the Gator Bowl. However, they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the college football playoff. Kiffin will be trying to take that next step in 2025.

