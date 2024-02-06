"Can't assume he's the second coming of Patrick": Kliff Kingsbury's new gig has NFL expert speculating Caleb Williams' landing spot

The landing spot of Caleb Williams in the NFL draft has become a hot topic in the football world after the Washington Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury as the new offensive coordinator. Kingsbury notably worked with both Williams and Patrick Mahomes during their college days.

Williams is widely projected as the first-overall pick in the upcoming draft, creating a possibility of the Commanders trading up. Nonetheless, football analyst Keyshawn Johnson believes it can’t be assumed yet that Williams will be another Mahomes in the NFL while speaking a recent installment of "Undisputed."

“I think the Commanders will be a team in the future that potentially causes some noise in the NFC … Caleb is from the D.C. area. That means a lot obviously, going back home to play. You don’t just know. We can’t just assume that he is the second coming of Patrick Mahomes,” Johnson said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Quarterback expert believes Caleb Williams is the 'second coming of Patrick Mahomes'

While Keyshawn Johnson does not believe the fact that Caleb Williams can be as dominant as Patrick Mahomes in the NFL, quarterback expert Tom House explained on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” in December 2022 why Williams reminded him of Mahomes on the field.

“It’s not just because I went to USC way back then, but I really think the kid that’s the quarterback at ‘SC right now is the second coming of Pat’ Mahomes,” House said.

“He’s got everything that Mahomes does and the benefit of being to stand up Mahomes shoulders showing that you don’t have to be a traditional drop-back QB or a running QB, you can be a combination of both.”

More than a year later, House and many other football analysts still see Mahomes' attributes in the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams' superb ability to operate effectively under pressure and make accurate passes on the gridiron likens him to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Will the Commanders trade up to pick Caleb Williams?

Following the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury, Caleb Williams has notably become an option for the Washington Commanders as they look to draft a quarterback in April. The franchise is now under new ownership, which has communicated its ambition to win with recent moves.

The Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft and are likely to trade up to No. 1 if they can reach a deal with the Chicago Bears. This will see the quarterback reunite with Kingsbury, who he worked with at USC, on the professional stage.

Nonetheless, the Commanders have a lot of quarterback options to select from if they can't get Williams. This includes the likes of Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and a host of others.