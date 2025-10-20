“Can’t believe Deion Sanders outlasted him,” “Wrong Norvell”: CFB fans react as Colorado State fires HC Jay Norvell after disappointing 2-5 start

Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell on Sunday, just a day after a 31-19 loss to Hawaii that dropped the Rams to 2-5 this season. The decision ends Norvell’s stint at CSU with an 18-26 record since taking over in 2022. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNorvell led the Rams to records of 3-9 in 2022, 5-7 in 2023 and 8-5 in 2024, guiding them to their first bowl appearance since 2017. He went 0-2 against in-state rival Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.Fans had hilarious reactions linking Coach Prime to Norvell's firing.“Can't believe Deion outlasted him,” a fan said.“0-2 against Coach Prime,” one said.Fans react as Colorado State fires head coach Jay NorvellNorvell leaves Colorado State with a 51-52 career coaching record and becomes the first CSU coach fired midseason since Sark Arslanian in 1981. His firing came amid growing rumors surrounding Florida State’s Mike Norvell, who has lost four straight games after a 3-0 start.Fans are demanding the FSU coach's firing as well.“Wrong Norvell guys,” a person said.“Sir, the first Norvell has fallen,” a fan said.“Norvell family thanksgiving bout to be a fun one this year,” one said.“Did we specify which Norvell we wanted fired?” a fan added.Fans react as Colorado State fires head coach Jay NorvellJay Norvell will reportedly receive a $1.5 million buyout from CSU under the terms of his contract.Colorado State names Tyson Summers interim coach after firing Jay NorvellJay Norvell entered the 2025 season in the fourth year of his five-year contract, having not reached an extension agreement with Colorado State during the offseason. Following his firing, Rams athletic director John Weber announced defensive coordinator Tyson Summers as the interim head coach.&quot;Tyson has a strong track record as a successful coach, and we're fortunate to have him here in Fort Collins,&quot; Weber said. &quot;He has been integral to building a culture of accountability within the football locker room, and I am confident in his ability to lead the program for the remainder of the season.&quot;Summers returned to Colorado State in January as CSU's defensive coordinator after serving the same role in the 2015 season for Mike Bobo.The Rams are actively searching for a permanent head coach, with names like Colorado running backs coach Marshall Faulk and Michigan RB coach Tony Alford reportedly in consideration.