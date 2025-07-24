  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Can't believe I am already in my senior year": Drew Allar relishes his incredible football journey as Penn State QB aims to go big in 2026 NFL draft

"Can't believe I am already in my senior year": Drew Allar relishes his incredible football journey as Penn State QB aims to go big in 2026 NFL draft

By Maliha
Published Jul 24, 2025 11:06 GMT
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big Ten Media Days - Source: Imagn

Drew Allar didn’t begin seriously playing quarterback until his freshman year of high school. At the time, he was still very raw and had to work through several changes to his throwing mechanics. He later transformed from a three-star recruit into the No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 class, and now, he holds a 23-6 record as Penn State’s starting QB.

Ad

On Wednesday’s "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," Cowherd discussed quarterbacks like the Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. They both faced early challenges but eventually emerged as stars.

Allar had a chance to enter the 2025 NFL Draft as an early first-round pick but chose to return to Penn State for another season. During the podcast, Cowherd asked Allar when he first began to believe he could play football professionally.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Allar responded candidly:

"When I honestly started playing football here at Penn state likes being the starting quarterback uh... I think that's when it kinda really set in because obviously that's always been a dream of mine to have the opportunity to hear my name called and obviously I'm working towards it everyday."
Ad

For now, Allar is focused on making the most of his final season with the Nittany Lions:

"Time has definitely flown by. I can't believe I'm already in my senior year. It feels like I just stepped on campus yesterday so I'm really excited for the season and to improve the type of player I am, the type of leader and teammate that I am."
Ad

Drew Allar addressed Penn State's struggle against big programs

Drew Allar wrapped up the 2024 season with personal bests in passing yards (3,327) and a 66.5% completion rate, along with 24 touchdown passes. He led Penn State to a strong 13-3 finish, though all three losses came against top-tier programs in Ohio State, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Speaking at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday, Allar acknowledged the need for improvement in high-stakes matchups:

Ad
"We definitely need to find different ways to come out with different results in those games. We haven't really been blown out of the water by any team. ... It's just about execution ... finding those areas to make one or two more plays throughout those games. ... That's going to be our focus."

One of those challenging moments came in Penn State’s narrow 27-24 loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 19, when Drew Allar threw a costly interception with merely one minute left. He aims to build on those experiences in the 2025 season.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More

Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications