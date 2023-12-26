"Can't cuss on camera": Colorado’s 5-star OL Jordan Seaton gets a friendly reminder from $4,000,000 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders

Five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton reportedly declined a multi-million dollar offer from Tennessee, choosing instead to commit to Shedeur Sanders-led Colorado. The 6-foot-5, 287 lbs OL signed his letter of intent with coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday.

Shortly after Signing Day, the Well Off Media YouTube channel caught an amusing incident on camera. In a video titled “Signing Day Part 3: Shedeur & Jordan Miami Day 1 Vlog,” the Buffs quarterback shared a light-hearted moment with Seaton.

The moment, recorded by Deion Sanders Jr., aka “Bucky,” shows Shedeur Sanders approaching Seaton and greeting him. Amid laughter, the signal-caller reminded the recruit:

“You can’t cuss on camera.”

Later in the video, Sanders admires Seaton’s chain, adorned with the letters "J" and "S."

“I like what he did with his chain … I ain't going to lie in person that's crazy,” the QB said.

Sanders then humorously compared it to his own "baby legendary" Belcher-style chain.

“I got baby legendary,” he said.

As the camera turned toward them, Shedeur Sanders playfully said:

“He (Seaton) is already above me. First chain off the break, you there already. He definitely overdid it.”

With six commitments thus far, Colorado Buffaloes are raising the hopes and expectations of their fans for the team’s future.

Shedeur Sanders dominates NIL 100 and college football NIL rankings

As per AS, Shedeur Sanders’ net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. On3’s NIL valuation holds Sanders at an annual value of $4 million, securing him the top spot in the NIL 100 and college football NIL rankings. His influence also extends to social media, where he boasts a substantial following of 2.4 million across various platforms.

On the other hand, Jordan Seaton, who recently signed with Colorado, holds the 44th rank in his class. In the past five years, two offensive tackles and five players have been drafted from his class, per On3.

Seaton’s annual NIL valuation stands at $365K. Despite being relatively new to the scene, Seaton has already amassed a respectable following of 32K on his social media accounts.

