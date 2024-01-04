"Can't even snap the ball correctly" - Alabama fans trash Seth McLaughlin's transfer portal move after Rose Bowl loss

Seth McLaughlin had a tough performance during the 2024 Rose Bowl as the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting center had multiple bad snaps, throwing off the Crimson Tide offense. Two days following Alabama's 27-20 overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the three-star prospect from the 2020 recruiting class officially entered the transfer portal after spending four seasons with Alabama.

Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News shared the news, tweeting:

"Alabama starting C Seth McLaughlin is expected to enter the transfer portal, @tuscaloosanews has learned. More:"

Fans responded to McLaughlin's decision to transfer by trashing his ability to snap the ball. @PickleDFS_ said:

"Can’t even snap the ball correctly"

@ToddAtkinsMMA believes that McLaughlin should just be moved to a different position on the offensive line:

"They could move Seth and get someone else in at center. The guy can block he just can’t snap the ball."

@LeBeauJauneRoi expressed approval regarding the decision:

"Good riddance. Offensive line can’t stop the blitz, the last thing Milroe needs is a low / botched snap to add on"

@DeadPresPicks does not believe that McLaughlin had much of a choice:

"Bro had no choice 😭"

@NvictusManeo claimed that Crimson Tide fans wish McLaughlin made the decision before the Rose Bowl:

"Bama fans wishing he had announced this last week..."

@OhioXsAndOs suggested that McLaughlin could be a nice addition, provided that he moves to guard:

"He would probably make a nice addition for a team. The move to guard is inevitable."

@MF_Tilt claimed that the former three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class was deported from the program:

"Aka extradited from Tuscaloosa by fans, coaching staff & boosters"

@Matthew117890 joked that he would not get a job with another FBS program:

"Headed for the FCS after how he cost his team the game 🤣🤣🤣"

What did Seth McLaughlin say about his struggles in the Rose Bowl?

Seth McLaughlin faced plenty of backlash from fans following his struggles snapping the football in the Rose Bowl. Following the game, the starting center reportedly declined an opportunity to speak to the media, saying:

"I appreciate it, man, but I can't talk to media right now." [h/t 247 Sports]

McLaughlin has remained silent following his performance, however, he will no longer be with the Alabama Crimson Tide next season. It remains to be seen if he will look to continue his career as a center or guard.