"Can’t remember less buzz about the NC game" - National columnist points out trouble in leadup to the CFP National Championship Game

The buzz leading up to the 2025 National Championship Game was palpable. Fans watched the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish work their way through tough opponents to get to the finals. However, shortly before both teams would meet to compete for the national title, there was a drop in the hype, as though everyone had forgotten that the 2024-25 season was about to reach its climax.

To some, this exposes obvious flaws with the 12-team Playoff format, while others consider this the status quo. Fans took to Twitter to debate the cause of this development and some takes were surprisingly accurate.

College Football Fans Notice a Significant Drop in the Buzz Surrounding the National Championship Game

The 2025 College Football Playoff was the first to use the expanded 12-team format. As a result, more games were played and the National Championship Game was set at a later date than usual. A drop in the buzz surrounding the National Championship Game between Ohio State and Notre Dame seems to be an unintended consequence of this decision.

National Columnist, Kevin Scarbinsky took note of this and tweeted, “Can’t remember less buzz about the NC game.”

Scarbinsky's tweet sparked a debate in his comment section, although fans mostly agreed with him.

One fan responded saying, “The season has gone on at least 3 weeks too long. Unless their team is involved, people have moved on.”

Another fan dropped a more insightful take, saying, “There WAS a ton of buzz, but the CFP made 2 errors: (a) 10 days between the semis & championship is too long. There aren't enough storylines to fill the time. (b) They scheduled the game for the day after the NFL divisional round, which is guaranteed to dominate the news cycle.”

One fan, however, disagreed, saying, “The buzz is exactly the same as it always is. College football drops off the map after New Years. It feels different locally when one of your teams is involved, but I’ve been saying this for years - college can’t compete with the NFL playoffs in the attention economy.”

Despite the obvious flaws that came with the 12-team Playoff format, it is important to remember that it's in its first year. There are bound to be problems and it is only reasonable to assume these problems will be addressed in future versions.

