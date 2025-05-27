  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Can't wait”: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar’s GF Rylan gives fans a sneak peek into special photoshoot

“Can't wait”: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar’s GF Rylan gives fans a sneak peek into special photoshoot

By Garima
Modified May 27, 2025 20:20 GMT
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar was part of a surprising unofficial trade this spring. Originally from the Appalachian State, Aguilar moved to UCLA, but after QB Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for UCLA, Aguilar transferred to the Volunteers.

Ad

As he gets used to life in Knoxville and the pressure of leading an SEC team, Aguilar has been spending time with his girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, which seems to be helping him stay grounded.

On Tuesday, Moffitt gave fans a glimpse into a recent photoshoot she did with Aguilar. She posted a black-and-white photo of them holding hands and smiling while walking together. The photo was taken by Knoxville-based photographer Reese McKenna. Moffitt captioned the post:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Can’t wait for these photos!!! Thank you @reesemckennaphoto”
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.moffitt
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.moffitt

Rylan Moffitt and Joey Aguilar have been seen together a lot lately. A few days ago, she shared a video of him during a lunch date in Knoxville.

Ad
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt

The next day, she posted a selfie of her and him at what seemed to be a golf course, smiling while sitting in a golf cart.

Ad
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt
Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt

Moffitt is also an athlete. She currently plays basketball for UNC Greensboro as a 6-foot-0 forward. Last season, she was a cornerstone player for Appalachian State, leading her team in rebounds and blocks. She started in 31 out of 32 games and led in rebounding for five games in a row.

Ad

She’s the daughter of Shauna Jordan and Bernard Moffitt, and her brother, Trevor, played football at Appalachian State as a linebacker in 2023.

Joey Aguilar and Rylan Moffitt’s other sweet moments

Rylan often shares glimpses of their relationship on her Instagram and so does he, from casual outings to moments of support during their athletic careers. In one post, she’s seen wearing Joey Aguilar’s No. 4 jersey while embracing him after a game.

Ad
Ad

Aguilar has also shared a few sweet pictures with her, including a few shots from a shopping trip the two had a couple of weeks ago.

Ad

More such moments are sure to hit their social media feed as the two seem to have genuine affection for each other.

It’s not confirmed exactly when Joey Aguilar and Rylan Moffitt started dating, but it’s likely they met while both were students at Appalachian State in 2023.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications