“Can't wait”: Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar’s GF Rylan gives fans a sneak peek into special photoshoot

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar was part of a surprising unofficial trade this spring. Originally from the Appalachian State, Aguilar moved to UCLA, but after QB Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for UCLA, Aguilar transferred to the Volunteers.

As he gets used to life in Knoxville and the pressure of leading an SEC team, Aguilar has been spending time with his girlfriend, Rylan Moffitt, which seems to be helping him stay grounded.

On Tuesday, Moffitt gave fans a glimpse into a recent photoshoot she did with Aguilar. She posted a black-and-white photo of them holding hands and smiling while walking together. The photo was taken by Knoxville-based photographer Reese McKenna. Moffitt captioned the post:

“Can’t wait for these photos!!! Thank you @reesemckennaphoto”

Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.moffitt

Rylan Moffitt and Joey Aguilar have been seen together a lot lately. A few days ago, she shared a video of him during a lunch date in Knoxville.

Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt

The next day, she posted a selfie of her and him at what seemed to be a golf course, smiling while sitting in a golf cart.

Image credit: Instagram/@rylan.motffitt

Moffitt is also an athlete. She currently plays basketball for UNC Greensboro as a 6-foot-0 forward. Last season, she was a cornerstone player for Appalachian State, leading her team in rebounds and blocks. She started in 31 out of 32 games and led in rebounding for five games in a row.

She’s the daughter of Shauna Jordan and Bernard Moffitt, and her brother, Trevor, played football at Appalachian State as a linebacker in 2023.

Joey Aguilar and Rylan Moffitt’s other sweet moments

Rylan often shares glimpses of their relationship on her Instagram and so does he, from casual outings to moments of support during their athletic careers. In one post, she’s seen wearing Joey Aguilar’s No. 4 jersey while embracing him after a game.

Aguilar has also shared a few sweet pictures with her, including a few shots from a shopping trip the two had a couple of weeks ago.

More such moments are sure to hit their social media feed as the two seem to have genuine affection for each other.

It’s not confirmed exactly when Joey Aguilar and Rylan Moffitt started dating, but it’s likely they met while both were students at Appalachian State in 2023.

