Can the Texas Longhorns still make the playoffs? Looking at Steve Sarkisian's squad's realistic chances to contend for national championship

The Texas Longhorns were the No.7-ranked team in the nation in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Texas will enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record, with their only slip-up coming in a 34-30 Week 6 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Here's a look at whether or not the Longhorns can reach the postseason.

Can the Texas Longhorns still reach the College Football Playoff?

The Texas Longhorns are one of 11 Power Five teams with one loss or less this season. Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014, there has never been a two-loss team to reach the postseason. While that will likely change with the field expanding to 12 teams next season, it is unlikely that a two-loss team will qualify for this year's College Football Playoff.

The Longhorns will end their regular-season schedule with three very winnable games against the 4-5 TCU Horned Frogs, 5-4 Iowa State Cyclones and 4-5 Texas Tech Red Raiders. As things stand at the moment, they would face the 7-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys, who were ranked 15th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, in the Big 12 Championship Game.

While finishing 11-1 as the Big 12 champions would fortify their postseason resume, Texas would likely still need help from outside teams. There are five undefeated teams. However, a matchup between the No.1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No.3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the final week of the season will drop that number to four.

The Longhorns will still need additional help, as the Big 12 is the only Power Five conference without an undefeated team. It is also the only Power Five conference without at least two teams with just one loss.

While Texas can still reach the College Football Playoff for the first time, it will need a lot of help to do so.

How have the Texas Longhorns performed this season?

The Texas Longhorns have been among the best teams in the nation this season. They have averaged 34.3 points per game, ranking 25th out of 133 teams. The Longhorns rank 35th in passing offense and 31st in rushing offense. Meanwhile, they have allowed just 17.6 ppg, which ranks 17th in the nation.

Texas ranks just 94th in passing defense. However, they are ranked 10th in rushing defense.