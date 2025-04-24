Can Travis Hunter’s father attend the 2025 NFL Draft day? A look at Colorado star’s dad’s availability

Colorado’s dual-threat star, Travis Hunter, has always had someone in his corner – Coach Prime, who’s not only been a mentor but a father figure through the Heisman winner's college career. But his actual father, Travis Hunter Sr., hasn’t been absent by choice.

In November 2023, Hunter Sr. was arrested on gun and drug charges and sentenced to three years of probation, with the first year to be served under home confinement.

Before the NFL draft on Thursday in Green Bay, the court granted Hunter Sr. permission to travel and be by his son’s side during the selection process.

According to Palm Beach Post reporter Tom D’Angelo, who reviewed the court documents, Hunter Sr. is scheduled to leave West Palm Beach the day before the draft and return the day after. While in Green Bay, he must remain at the designated hotel except for attending the draft at Lambeau Field. His full itinerary and schedule were submitted to his community control officer for approval.

It’s a small window, but it should be enough as Hunter is expected to be a Day 1 pick.

In December, Hunter's old man wasn’t in New York to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Instead, he watched from home in Boynton Beach, Florida, where Travis was raised.

Travis Hunter dedicated Heisman Trophy to his father

When Travis Hunter was awarded college football’s most prestigious individual honor, his thoughts remained rooted in his father.

“I want to say something to my father,” Hunter said in December. “He’s not here and wasn’t able to make it but I know you’re watching on TV. Dad, I love you. For all the stuff you went through man … Now look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man.

“All the times that you didn’t get to see me, or the times you did come to see my games. From not seeing probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me. That means so much to me. I know you wanted to be here and you can’t, but trust me, I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home. I love you.”

Travis Hunter is expected to be a top-three pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay project him to land with the Cleveland Browns.

