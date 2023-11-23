The University of Oregon will honor the late Spencer Webb by wearing a special green uniform combination for their Game 12 match. For the game, the Ducks will don green helmets, green jerseys, and white pants.

Spencer Webb passed away last summer at the age of 22. The tight end wore No. 4. Webb was entering his fifth season with the Oregon Ducks football team.

Following his demise, it came to light that his girlfriend Kelly Kay was pregnant with his child. Their son, Spider, entered the world in March 2023. Also, Webb's nickname was Spider.

On Friday, Nov. 24 at 5:30 PM PT, a Pac-12 showdown will take place. No.6 Oregon State, wearing green, will face off against No. 11 Oregon at Autzen Stadium to wrap up the 2023 regular season. Days before the game day, the official Twitter account of the University of Oregon Athletics #GoDucks remarked on X:

"Long live. Game 12 uniform combo for Oregon Football. #4Spence."

The uniform will feature Spencer Webb's name, No. 4, and a special logo. The three pictures of the jersey shared on the social platform show Webb's name, No. 4, and a special logo of ‘spider web’ on the gloves' palm area and around the forearms area of the outfit as well.

Social media platform X was flooded with emotional reactions to the Webb-themed uniform released by the team:

A fan wrote:

“i can't lie these are kinda hard”

An emotional fan wrote:

“I love this tribute to Spencer!”

Fans were waiting for this tribute:

“Freaking miss Spider Webb💔! He was one of my fave Ducks to follow on here. So happy for the respect he’s shown by the powers that be.”

Some fans also wrote:

“I'm generally not a fan of wearing white pants and a color jersey, so these aren't my favorite look. Cool to honor their teammate on what would have been his senior day.”

Another Ducks fan penned:

“Pretty cool tribute patch tbh. Respect”

Some fans from the football world also appreciated the uniform combo:

“This probably the cleanest looking combo this season if I’m being honest!!!!”

Remembering Webb, a fan remarked:

“For Spiderweb!”

People also support the team for the next win:

“So awesome. Now win it for Spencer.”

A fan is talking about this exclusive combo:

“White-Green-Green. Never worn this combo.”

Lastly, a fan suggested:

“Ducks by 500 on Friday”

How did Spencer Webb die?

Valero Alamo Bowl - Oregon v Oklahoma

Spencer Webb was only 22 years old when he died on July 13, 2022 in a cliff-diving accident near Triangle Lake, Oregon (approximately 35 miles west of Eugene's campus) after striking his head.

Rescue personnel assisted in bringing Spencer Webb approximately 100 yards down a steep trail back to the roadway, as reported by the Lane County Sheriff's Office in a released statement.

“There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," as per the sheriff's department's statement.

At that time, the sheriff's office didn't identify Webb, but Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning confirmed his death in a tribute on Twitter.

“So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!” – Oregon coach Lanning.

The University of Oregon and the Pac-12 Conference released statements expressing their condolences to Webb's family, teammates, and friends.