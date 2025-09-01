  • home icon
"Carbon copy of Brian Kelly-era loss": Fans raise alarms over Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame's 27-24 loss to Miami in season opener

By Arnold
Modified Sep 01, 2025 12:37 GMT
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn
Syndication: South Bend Tribune - Source: Imagn

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has come under some pressure after his team lost to No. 10 Miami in its 2025 season opener on Saturday. The No. 6 Fighting Irish were considered the favorites to win the game, but ended up losing 27-24 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

After the game, fans on social media took digs at Freeman.

"Final Notre Dame thought: That was a carbon copy of a Brian Kelly era loss. Alarmingly so. Marcus Freeman proved last year they can be something more. But it’s a bad omen to revert to the mean and lose to an average Miami team. So, what will it be for ND going forward?" one tweeted.
"This kinda opening week loss by Marcus Freeman is exactly what yall accused Brian Kelly of…Oh how the turns have tabled," another added.
"Marcus Freeman without Brian Kelly recruits 0-1," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Marcus Freeman folds in big games," one wrote.
"People on Twitter are like: Marcus Freeman's teams don't quit! They're getting destroyed but they play hard! Yay Marcus Freeman!!" another commented.
"Marcus freeman can’t win the big games! Just like Kelly couldn’t. Wonder what the common denominator is here? It’s Notre Dame," a user tweeted.

Freeman's Fighting Irish were one of the top teams in the country last season. They made it to the national title game, where they lost to Ohio State.

Amidst some of the incredible work that Freeman has done with the Fighting Irish, some believe that he is not the right man for the program to win a national title.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame will face Texas A&M after defeat to Miami

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman - Source: Imagn

Following a defeat to Miami in its opening game of the season, Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame has some time to regroup during its BYE week. However, the Fighting Irish will look to bounce back against No. 19 Texas A&M on Sept. 13.

The Aggies recorded a 42-24 win over UTSA in their opening game of the season. They will face Utah State on Saturday before travelling to face the Fighting Irish.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by Arnold
