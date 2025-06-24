"Carson Beck is not Cam Ward": CFB insider serves blunt reality check to Miami QB after tumultuous season at Georgia

Carson Beck was once seen as a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft, but a rough season at Georgia hurt his stock. Despite leading the Bulldogs to a 24-3 record as a starter over the past two seasons, he had a hard time last year, throwing 12 interceptions in six games and ending the season with an elbow injury.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Beck transferred to Miami in hopes of a fresh start. He’s taking over the QB1 job from Cam Ward, who was last season’s playmaker and the No. 1 NFL draft pick. But many are warning not to expect the same results from Beck right away.

Despite the cloud hanging over from his Georgia struggles, Beck has reportedly thrown himself into offseason development under Miami coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, who are working to rebuild his confidence.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Monday, ESPN’s Taylor Tannebaum appeared on the “Gramlich & Mac Lain” show and said that the focus needs to shift from replacing Ward to helping Beck play to his strengths.

“The time is now for Miami,” she said (Timestamp: 34:06). “The precedent was set last year with Cam Ward coming in and what he did at quarterback. Carson Beck is not Cam Ward. ...

“But what you can come in and do is manage the right way, lead the right way, and do what you are best at. I think the offensive coordinator, Shannon Dawson, will put him in a position to do that.”

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

Mario Cristobal has full faith in Carson Beck

On the “Always College Football” podcast in May, Mario Cristobal explained why he believes Carson Beck is worth it. Referring to Georgia’s offensive line that didn’t protect the quarterback well last season and receivers who dropped a lot of passes, Cristobal said:

“He is a highly skilled guy and we feel we’re getting the best version of him. We feel we can protect him really well, and we feel what we do offensively – so much of our stuff is NFL-oriented as it relates to protections, our play-action game, our quick game and intermediate stuff. He fits it perfectly.

"He’ll be surrounded by some really talented skill guys as well. We run the ball really well. We were, I believe, third in the country last year in yards per carry. And that opens up things differently.”

Cristobal also said that he believes Beck is a great fit for Miami’s system, just like Cam Ward was last season and expects big things from the new QB this fall.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More