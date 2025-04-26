Carson Beck catches strays from former NFL linebacker as he downgrades 2026 QB draft class 

Some analysts have been hyping up the 2026 quarterback draft class, but FS1 football insider Emmanuel Acho is not buying it and took an indirect shot at Carson Beck, Drew Allar and others in the process.

Ad

Acho, a former NFL linebacker, responded to an X post by fellow FS1 analyst and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel. In it, Daniel praised the restraint of NFL teams not jumping on quarterbacks early in the 2025 draft, saying that the 2026 QB draft class is stronger.

"Carson Beck is not good right now (being kind). Drew Allar is big and raw AF, he’s just a big dude with a strong arm. Arch (my dawg) but has proven nothing. Cade- moves like a slot receiver playing QB with an awkward throwing motion. Nussmeir is a statue. — We don’t know!" Emmanuel Acho said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Acho's response was aimed towards the five quarterbacks mentioned by Daniel as the top prospects in next year's Draft: Carson Beck, Drew Allar, Arch Manning, Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier.

There were only two quarterbacks selected in the first round this year: Miami's Cam Ward and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, expected by some analysts to go in the first round, fell all the way down to round five.

Ad

While the analyst's criticism of the 2026 QB draft class may be harsh, he does have a point in that things can change from one season to another.

An example is that Beck and Quinn Ewers were first-round prospects early in the 2024 season. However, Beck transferred to Miami for a final college football season after an underwhelming year at Georgia, while Ewers fell across draft boards, expected to go in day three or even as an undrafted free agent.

Ad

To Beck's credit, he did finish the season strong, passing for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns in the three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

After throwing shade at 2026 QB draft class, Emmanuel Acho asks Browns for patience

Emmanuel Acho's criticism of waiting for the 2026 QB draft class was largely triggered after Shedeur Sanders' slide to the fifth round of the draft. But after learning the Cleveland Browns were the quarterback's destination, he shared his thoughts on Sanders' future in the city on a video posted on X.

Ad

"Shedeur can win that starting job. I believe he can win it halfway through the season, I don't suggest he'll start at the beginning of the season. The question is this: Being in Cleveland, a city that's very hungry for success. Will they have the patience for Shedeur Sanders to ever materialize?" Emmanuel Acho said.

Besides Sanders, Cleveland has Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on the roster. The quarterback competition figures to be wide open for the 2025 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More