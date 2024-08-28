Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier and more QBs land massive NIL deal with beverage brand ahead of Week 1

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck was among five players who announced a NIL deal with a large beverage brand on Wednesday. The deal comes within days of the start of the 2024 College Football season.

The deal is with Powerade and features five players who could each have a strong 2024 season. They are:

Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs, Quarterback)

Garrett Nussmeier (LSU Tigers, Quarterback)

Kaleb Johnson (Iowa Hawkeyes, Running Back)

Zachariah Branch (USC Trojans, Wide Receiver)

Patrick Payton (Florida State Seminoles, Defensive End)

Before the 2023 College Football season, Powerade similarly signed five players to an NIL deal.

This included former LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season. He is the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders this season.

This may provide more hope for Daniels' replacement, Garrett Nussmeier, who appears in this year's advertisement. He will hope history repeats itself and that he is one of the finest players in college football this season.

However, another player in the advertisement is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Can Carson Beck win the Heisman Trophy in 2024?

Carson Beck hopes to be the first Georgia Bulldog to win the Heisman Trophy since Herschel Walker won the award in 1982. But, when asked about his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy this season, Beck spoke more about the impact of the team around him.

"It’s 100 percent a team trophy, because obviously as a quarterback my success is very much dependent on the offensive line, (and) it’s very much dependent on how our running backs play, it’s very much dependent on if our defense can get stops, it’s very much dependent on if our wide receivers can go make contested catches and get open,” Beck said via DawgNation.

Even if Beck considers it a team prize, he will be in the running for it. He's surrounded by some of college football's top players, which will only help him and the Georgia Bulldogs succeed.

