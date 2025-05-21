Carson Beck gets hit with more bad news on his draft stock as Miami QB recovers from elbow injury

Miami QB Carson Beck has been working to recover from an elbow injury since the end of last season. He suffered an elbow injury while playing for Georgia in the SEC championship game against Texas. As a result, he was unable to play for the Bulldogs during the college football playoff. Beck required surgery to repair his elbow, which limited his availability during spring practice.
Last week, Hurricanes fans got good news as Beck posted a video on his Instagram story on May 14 of him throwing for the first time since the injury. However, it has not been all good news for Beck. While his injury appears to be going well, many draft experts are not optimistic about his stock heading into next season.
On Monday, analyst Joel Klatt posted a list of his Top 10 QBs heading into the 2025 season and Beck barely cracked the list, coming in at the No. 10 slot. The Top 10 QBs were as follows:
- Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
- Arch Manning (Texas)
- John Mateer (Oklahoma)
- Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)
- Drew Allar (Penn State)
- Garrett Nussmeier (LSU)
- DJ Lagway (Florida)
- LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)
- Luke Altmyer (Illinois)
- Carson Beck (Miami)
This is not the first time that Beck has received bad news this offseason regarding his draft stock. In late April, Pro Football Focus conducted a first-round mock for the 2026 NFL draft. They had six QBs getting selected but none of them were Carson Beck.
Carson Beck will try to improve his draft stock after a disappointing 2024 season
Heading into the 2024 season with Georgia, Carson Beck was viewed as one of the top QBs in the nation. Many experts projected him as one of the top QBs in the 2025 class. However, he was unable to live up to the hype last season.
Although his passing and scoring numbers were strong, with 290 completed passes for 3485 yards and 28 TDs, he had some big gaps in his game. Notably, he threw 12 interceptions, including 11 in a five week span. His season was then ended early by an elbow injury.
So, Beck will be trying to get his draft stock back to where it was heading into last season. He is in a good situation in Miami with a strong head coach (Mario Cristobal) and a deep team. It will be interesting to see what version of Beck fans see when the season starts.
