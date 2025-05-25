Carson Beck Heisman Predictions: Exploring Miami QB’s chances at the most coveted individual prize in college football

Carson Beck will play his final year of eligibility in college football at Miami in 2025. The quarterback declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December. However, he opted out of the draft for a return to college football and transferred to play for the Hurricanes.

The upcoming season will be Beck's third year as a starter, showcasing the experience he's garnered. He's anticipated to be in the Heisman Trophy conversation next season and we take a look at the betting possibility of him claiming the award.

Carson Beck 2025 Heisman Trophy odds

Carson Beck is considered one of the contenders for the Heisman Trophy heading into the 2025 season at Georgia. Despite the quarterback having a change of environment, he's expected to be one of the top players as he navigates his fifth season in the realm.

According to DraftKings, Beck is +2200 to win the Heisman Trophy in 2025. He has around the same odds on other notable sportsbooks, including FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and a host of others.

Carson Beck was considered the favorite for the Heisman ahead of the 2024 season following his performance in 2023. He was also seen as the potential first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the quarterback didn't live up to the lofty expectations.

Spring camp absence poses some concerns

Carson Beck was absent from the Miami spring camp as he continues to nurse the injury he suffered in the SEC championship game against Texas. This raises some concerns about his seamless transition for the Hurricanes.

However, Mario Cristobal sees no issue with that. The coach appreciates his talents and believes he will fit into the team seamlessly when he is fully fit.

“I’m excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game, just a natural presence about him,” Cristobal said in April. “In this sport, you’ve gotta take as many mental reps as you possibly can.”

Carson Beck’s predecessor, Cam Ward, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season. This goes to show that he’s in a good environment to contend for the award in the upcoming season.

Top competitors for the Heisman Trophy

Arch Manning, Texas, +700

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, +900

Drew Allar, Penn State, +1000

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, +1400

Cade Klubnik, Clemson, +1400

Julian Sayin, Ohio State, +1500

Dante Moore, Oregon, +1800

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina, +2000

Gunnar Stockton, Georgia, +2500

DJ Lagway, Florida, +2500

Ryan Williams, Alabama, +3000

