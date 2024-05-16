"Carson Beck is the most important player in the SEC": Josh Pate has serious predictions for Georgia Bulldogs QB heading into 2024 season

The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the 2024 season as favorites to secure another national title, and the spotlight naturally falls on their quarterback, Carson Beck. Analyst Josh Pate thinks Beck is the most crucial figure in the conference, and perhaps the nation.

Speaking on "Late Kick with Josh Pate," Pate said Beck's potential to excel at an "A-minus or better" level will set the tone for Georgia's success.

"I think Carson Back is the most important football player in the conference this year because if I knew nothing more about the SEC this year, then Carson Back is going to play at A-minus or better level, I wouldn't need to know anything else.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's the best team in the conference, they're gonna win it and may go on to win it all."

Expand Tweet

Georgia has a talented roster and solid coaching staff, including head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Pate also lauded their offense while doubling down his take on Beck's importance on the roster.

"So I think Carson Beck is an exremely important player, the most important in the SEC. You may be able to say he's the most important player in the country."

The addition of Colbie Young, Michael Jackson III, and London Humphreys aims to bolster Beck's options and enhance the team's offensive firepower.

Carson Beck tops PFF's Top Returning Starting Quarterback list for 2024

Carson Beck became a collegiate standout and earned the top spot in PFF's Top Returning Starters of 2024. Instead of going for the NFL draft like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye, Beck has committed to another season with the Bulldogs.

After serving as a backup for two consecutive national championship seasons, Beck seized the starting position in the preceding year. His incredible performance led the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship, earning him recognition as one of the nation's premier quarterbacks.

Despite stiff competition from other talented quarterbacks, including Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Milroe, Beck's impressive performance earned him the top spot in PFF's ranking of returning starters for the upcoming season.

Beck led the Bulldogs' offense to the SEC Championship in his first season as a starter. His stats for the season include 3,941 yards and a 72.4 completion percentage, which was a Georgia single-season record. Even his 86 QBR ranked fifth in the country.