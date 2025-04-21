Carson Beck injury report: Mario Cristobal gives the latest update on Miami’s $4M QB ahead of 2025 season

Mario Cristobal offered an encouraging new update on Carson Beck's injury status. The new Hurricanes quarterback hasn't been able to practice fully since he transferred to Coral Gables, but according to Cristobal, his recovery is ahead of schedule.

In an interview with Eric Mac Lain, the Miami Hurricanes coach discussed Beck's current recovery status and how his condition has improved recently.

"Obviously, his rehab process is taking him through the spring. He is throwing some balls right now, but in a very light manner. Next week or so, he is reaching full clearance in the next couple of weeks," Mario Cristobal said.

Cristobal added that the former Georgia signal caller has been working with specialists to stay ahead of schedule and get back on the field as soon as possible.

Carson Beck - who suffered a UCL injury during the last play of the first half in the 2024 SEC championship game - has not returned since. The Jacksonville native finished the 2024 season with 3,485 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions - including throwing for 941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and no interceptions in his previous three games which was his best stretch of the season.

Beck will replace Cam Ward, expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Ward passed for 4,313 yards, 39 scores, and seven interceptions.

Lane Kiffin fires jab at Carson Beck's Miami deal

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin is known for not mincing words, and he was at it again on Friday. In an appearance on "The Pivot", Kiffin took a shot at the 'Canes for handing Carson Beck a $4.3 million NIL deal.

“Miami gave him $4.3 million?” Lane Kiffin asked. “Did they watch his game against us?”

Kiffin was referring to the Bulldogs's 28-10 loss to the Rebels. Beck was limited to a 20-for-31, 186-yard day. He also threw a pick and didn't pass for a touchdown. He was also sacked five times.

While Carson Beck struggled early that afternoon, he may have gotten the last laugh. The quarterback finished the season strong, leading Georgia to the SEC title game before suffering the elbow injury.

As for Beck's move to Coral Gables, Lane Kiffin didn't blame the former Bulldog for the move.

“I don’t ever get mad at the kids. It’s not their fault. The system, [they] can go get it. It’s (a) free market with no cap and in some areas, unlimited boosters,” Lane Kiffin said.

