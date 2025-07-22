Carson Beck injury update: Miami fans get sigh of relief as Mario Cristobal shares latest news on Miami QB

After transferring from Georgia, quarterback Carson Beck underwent surgery this offseason. He tore his UCL during the SEC championship game in 2024 and wasn’t able to participate in spring practices at Miami.

Ad

On Tuesday, Miami coach Mario Cristobal confirmed that Beck has been 100% healthy for weeks and has been fully involved in team workouts.

“Been full go and completely cleared and has participated fully,” Cristobal said on the Joe Rose Show. “Carson Beck has done an outstanding job since the moment he arrived at Miami. Extremely intelligent, tremendous competitor, super high football IQ, accurate arm, strong legs, strong runner. Great human being, man, and we feel like we’re getting the best version of Carson Beck.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During the same interview, Beck also shared that he’s been feeling great for a while and is thrilled to lead the team.

“I’m really excited,” Beck said. “Obviously, the work that we’ve been able to put in over the summer since I’ve been able to start throwing again has been really good. I think the thing that I’m most excited about is the mindset and mentality of each one of these guys.

Ad

“Their mentality that they’ve come in with and their ability to learn and adapt very fast and on the fly is very impressive and I’m very excited to continue to work with them as the season goes on and as we go into fall camp, I think it’ll be a really pivotal moment for us as we start to head into our first game.”

Ad

Beck will make his debut as QB1 on Aug. 31 in a home game against Notre Dame.

Looking at the offense around Carson Beck at Miami

Miami had one of the best offenses in the country last season: first in total yards per game (537.2), scoring (44.2 points per game) and third-down conversions (56.25%). With Carson Beck, the Hurricanes are hoping to keep the momentum going.

Ad

Beck threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. While he’s fully healthy, Miami is taking precautions. If something goes wrong, backup Emory Williams may start.

The program has lost several good playmakers, including all six of the school's leading pass catchers: tight end Elijah Arroyo, running back Damien Martinez and wide receiver Jacolby George.

However, the Hurricanes were able to quickly replenish their roster by importing in players through the transfer portal. CJ Daniels, Keelan Marion, and Tony Johnson will join returning receivers Joshisa Trader and Ray Ray Joseph.

Ad

Tight end Elija Lofton, who averaged around 17.0 yards per catch, could prove to be more explosive than Arroyo. Alex Bauman, who caught 55 passes and scored 12 touchdowns over the last two years at Tulane, adds more depth.

Up front, Miami’s offensive line is one of its biggest strengths. Francis Mauigoa is expected to play right tackle, and the team added James Brockermeyer at center. Anez Cooper is back at guard and Markel Bell will camp at left tackle. Even without Martinez, the running game should be fine. Mark Fletcher and Jordan Lyle have a strong line to run behind.

With a healthy Carson Beck adding to the rebuilt group of strong athletes, Miami’s offense might just be as good as it was in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More