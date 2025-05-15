Carson Beck injury update: Miami HC Mario Cristobal offers insight into $4.3M NIL-valued QB’s progress

Miami transfer QB Carson Beck has been recovering from an elbow injury he suffered late in the 2024 season. He suffered the injury in the SEC Championship Game against the Texas Longhorns. Although the Georgia Bulldogs were able to defeat Texas 22-19 in overtime, Beck's season ended there. He was not available for the team during the college football playoff.

Beck, who has an NIL value of $4.3 million, was forced to undergo surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. During recovery, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Miami Hurricanes, replacing Heisman finalist Cam Ward, who went on to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

As a result of his surgery, Beck was not able to participate in spring practice. However, he was cleared to start throwing shortly after spring practice ended. On Tuesday, Mario Cristobal sat down and spoke with the ACC Network. In the interview, he gave an injury update on Carson Beck.

"He looks great. He's been throwing the ball and he looks normal. He looks even better than normal. He feels like he's just about there, and we start our entire team workouts. We’ve report on Sunday, and we start on Monday. He is cleared to do everything, so it's exciting times for him and our football team."

A video is posted of Carson Beck throwing on Wednesday

Heading into next season, there is concern from Miami Hurricanes fans about whether Carson Beck will be able to perform at a high level after his surgery. On Wednesday, he posted a video of himself throwing on his Instagram story. The video was taken and reposted by the On3 X account.

"WATCH: Miami QB Carson Beck throwing in advance of summer workouts via his Instagram story. Beck was injured at Georgia during the SEC Championship Game."

In the video, Beck does not appear to be impeded by the injury. However, it is hard to judge how good a player looks based on clips of him throwing to undefended receivers.

Beck will be trying to prove his doubters wrong this season. He entered the 2024 season as one of the top QBs in his class and someone most analysts thought could be a top pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

However, Beck struggled with interceptions throughout the season, which lowered his draft stock. Then, after an injury ended his season, he opted to return to college. It will be interesting to see if he can live up to his potential and become a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

