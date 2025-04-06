Carson Beck injury update: Miami shares news on Hurricanes QB ahead of 2025 season

Quarterback Carson Beck still hasn’t practiced with the Miami Hurricanes, but encouraging news on his condition was shared on Saturday.

Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shared an update on the quarterback’s recovery. He said the former Georgia signal-caller might be getting closer to taking the field.

“Everything is ahead of schedule, and we’re excited about his progress, excited being around him because of his level of football IQ, the way he understands the game," Cristobal said. "There’s just a natural presence about him. But I guess I’ll save all that talk for when he’s actually practicing.”

While Cristobal didn’t set a timeline for Beck’s return, knowing the senior QB will be ready on time is big news for the program.

Beck suffered an elbow injury in the final play of the first half of the SEC championship game. Even though the Bulldogs went on to beat Texas in the game, the quarterback’s season—and his Georgia tenure—was over.

Before the injury, Beck had an up-and-down season in Athens. He was seen as one of the top quarterbacks coming into the season, but a slow start raised questions about his game.

Ironically, Beck played his most productive football of the season right before the injury. He was coming off a 941-yard, 11-touchdown, no-interception three-game run.

The Canes will be breaking in a new senior quarterback for the second consecutive year. Last season, Washington State transfer Cam Ward exploded in Coral Gables, passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and will likely be a top-three pick in the NFL draft.

After missing out on the postseason last year, the Hurricanes will look to make their first trip to the College Football Playoff next season.

Canes flip a player away from Georgia, and it’s not Carson Beck

The Miami Hurricanes got Carson Beck from Georgia in the transfer portal. However, he is not the only player going from Georgia to Miami, as Class of 2026 cornerback Jontavius Wyman flipped from the Bulldogs to Miami on Saturday.

Wyman, a 3-star cornerback according to 247 Sports, plays for Jonesboro High School in Georgia. He had committed to the Bulldogs in July 2024 but flipped to Miami this week.

He is the third cornerback from the Class of 2026 to land with the Hurricanes. Jaelen Waters and Camdin Portis also committed to Miami.

