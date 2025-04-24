  • home icon
  Carson Beck led Miami secures help for QB by retaining WR from spring transfer portal

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 24, 2025 13:59 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
The Miami Hurricanes made a huge addition in the winter transfer window when they added QB Carson Beck. With QB Cam Ward set to enter the 2025 NFL draft, the team needed a new QB if it was going to have a chance to repeat its 2024 success in 2025. With the addition of Carson Beck, they have a chance of being a dominant team in the ACC again.

The Carson Beck-led Miami Hurricanes received more good news on Thursday, this time in the spring transfer portal. 2024 recruit wide receiver NY Carr was a top 100-ranked player in his class.

However, he had entered the transfer portal at the start of the spring window. Fortunately for the Hurricanes, they got good news on Thursday as Carr withdrew from the transfer portal and will return to Miami.

"Miami is getting WR Ny Carr back. The former top 100 prospect is withdrawing from the transfer portal."
NY Carr only appeared in three games last season and was only targeted twice in those three games. Of those three targets, he made one reception for 8 yards on Sept. 7 against Florida A&M. It will be interesting to see if he plays a bigger role next season with Carson Beck as the team's QB.

Miami Hurricanes have lost several players in the spring transfer window

With NY Carr returning to the Miami Hurricanes, the team's portal bleeding stops for a little bit. The Hurricanes have been significantly impacted by the spring transfer window. Not counting Carr, the team has five players who have entered the spring transfer window: Elias Rudolph, Joshua Horton, Zaquan Patterson, Emmanuel Karnley, and Abram Murray.

Of those five players, two have committed to other teams. Isaiah Thomas committed to Kennesaw State, and Joshua Horton committed to Georgia. The other three players have not committed to a team in the portal. As a result, there is a chance that they could return to the Hurricanes.

The transfer portal window remains open until Friday. Any player who has not committed to a new school at that point will return to their old team.

For the Hurricanes, it will be interesting to see how the transfer portal impacts their 2025 season. The spring transfer window did not result in any star players entering the portal. However, the team is losing a lot of depth, which could cause issues the longer the season goes.

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

