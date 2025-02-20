Carson Beck reportedly dealt $383,000 blow after finding himself on the receiving end of a robbery in South Florida

The college football season is still months away, but Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck took quite a hit after two cars were stolen overnight. Girlfriend Hannah Cavinder’s SUV was also stolen but recovered later last night. Fox Sports’ Andy Slater first reported the information.

According to the report, Beck’s stolen vehicles were a Mercedes and a Lamborghini, worth $383,000. Slater later reported that the Mercedes Benz was found in South Miami. The Lamborghini Urus Performante is worth $270,000, while the Mercedes-Benz E63 is worth around $113,000.

Beck joined the Hurricanes for his final year of college eligibility after receiving a $4 million NIL deal to remain in college football. He was the Georgia Bulldogs starting QB for the past two seasons.

He has been dating Miami basketball guard Hannah Cavinder since the summer of 2024. Cavinder is also a social media celebrity, along with her twin sister Haley. They are in their fifth year of college.

Beck had maintained that he had been a “car guy” since he was with the Bulldogs when he already had both vehicles in his possession.

The theft came hours after seven suspects were charged with breaking into and stealing valuable items from high-profile athletes’ homes. The group, made up of seven Chilean nationals, allegedly stole multi-million dollar possessions from star athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, as well as other top players.

No connection has been made between those previous robberies and the cars stolen from Carson Beck.

Good news for Miami after Carson Beck‘s off-field issue?

With Carson Beck’s stolen vehicles as the main news for the Miami Hurricanes this morning, the school got a much better note on the recruiting front. Offensive tackle and top national recruit Jackson Cantwell will visit the school unofficially in March, as On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported.

Cantwell will follow the visit with unofficial trips to Ohio State and Michigan. While it’s still early in the process, the offensive lineman is believed to be interested in those three schools along with Oregon, Georgia and Missouri.

At 6-foot-7 and a half and 300 pounds, the Nixa, Missouri offensive tackle is expected to be a multi-year starter in college and a top NFL prospect. Miami will rely heavily on having a good first visit from the prospect in March.

Miami currently has the 32nd rank in the still-early process for the class of 2026 on 247 Sports. Mario Cristobal and the Canes also have the 13th-ranked class in 2025.

