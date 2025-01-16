Carson Beck's $4M deal loses shine as latest report on Quinn Ewers shows massive offer

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck took the college football world by storm last week when he signed a massive NIL deal to join the Miami Hurricanes. Rather than enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Carson Beck entered the transfer portal and joined the Hurricanes for his final season of NCAA eligibility.

There are several potential reasons that Carson Beck chose to transfer to Miami. One of the reasons could be that his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, is a star on the Hurricanes' basketball team.

However, another big reason is that he received a $4 million NIL deal to come to the Hurricanes. It was a massive offer that will result in him making more money in college next year than he would have in the NFL.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is another player that media members were not sure of seeing enter the transfer portal or NFL draft. Ultimately, he decided on Wednesday to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

The move made sense because the Longhorns were going to start Arch Manning regardless of Ewers' decision.

However, on Thursday, it was reported by insider Chip Brown that Quinn Ewers turned down an $8 million NIL offer to transfer to another school.

Ewers has reportedly earned roughly $6 million over the course of the past three seasons. So, taking this one deal would have earned him more than he had earned in his entire college career.

Carson Beck can earn more money this year while raising his draft stock

Another reason Carson Beck could have decided to take the NIL deal is he gets an opportunity to raise his draft stock. Based on projections for the 2025 NFL draft, Beck would not have been a first-round pick.

However, if he has a big season in college next year, he can become a first-round pick and increase his total earnings.

Comparing him to Ewers again, the former Longhorns QB is taking a financial risk by declaring for the draft. According to Horns247, two NFL scouts told them that Ewers would be selected somewhere from the end of the first round to the beginning of the third round.

Players selected at the end of the first round will make around $13.2 million over a four-year contract. Second-round to early third-round picks are projected to sign four-year deals ranging from $10.7 to $6.4 million.

So, regardless of where Ewers is picked, he will make less next season than he would have if he had taken his $8 million deal. Carson Beck did not take that risk.

