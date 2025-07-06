Carson Beck's cheerleader sister Kylie shares glowing snaps from her cruise trip rocking dark blue outfit

Quarterback Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, appears to be enjoying her move to Miami, having left Georgia this offseason. The cheerleader shared some pictures on her Instagram, flaunting a dark blue outfit on a boat with the city in the background.

"Happy 5th!!!!! #fashionablylate," Kylie wrote in the caption.

Kylie was a member of the Dance Dawgs spirit squad during her time at Georgia. She joined the school in 2023, the same year Carson got the QB1 role for the Bulldogs.

In March, Kylie performed a routine with the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

In April, Kylie shared a heartfelt note on Facebook announcing her departure from Georgia to move to Miami.

"Thank you letter to Athens. When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness.

"This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begin. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thank you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!” Kylie wrote.

Kylie did not confirm whether she transferred to Miami to continue college or to support her brother Carson.

Carson Beck will be Miami's starting QB for the 2025 season

Former Georgia QB Carson Beck- Source: Imagn

Carson Beck will get the starting QB role for Miami in the 2025 season. Beck signed a $4 million NIL deal with the Hurricanes this offseason when he transferred from Georgia to Miami.

Beck will be taking over from Cam Ward, who went to the Tennessee Titans as the No.1 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Beck was part of two national championship-winning teams at Georgia, but he never won the title as a starter. He will want to lead Miami to the championship in the upcoming season.

