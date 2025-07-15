Carson Beck's potential successor Gunner Stockton highlights one major worry as Kirby Smart refuses to name Georgia's QB1

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has expressed his major worry ahead of the 2025 campaign. Stockton appeared on “SEC This Morning” as Day 2 of the SEC Media Days got underway.

Stockton addressed a major cause of concern for him ahead of the season while on the show:

“For me, just in general, what kind of keeps me up at night is if I didn’t prepare enough. That’s why when I lay my head down at night, I make sure I’ve done everything I can to put myself in the right position.”

Stockton has been touted as the most likely successor to Carson Beck as Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2025. However, this remains to be officially confirmed, as Kirby Smart remains mute about who his next starting quarterback will be.

Stockton was Beck’s designated backup going into the 2024 season. However, he came in as Beck’s replacement after halftime in the SEC Championship Game, after the latter picked up an injury. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime as Stockton threw for 72 yards and an interception.

He became the Bulldogs’ starter for the playoffs as Beck was ruled out for the rest of the season. The team lost in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, in which Stockton recorded 234 passing yards and a touchdown.

Kirby Smart's evaluation of Gunner Stockton

With Carson Beck’s eventual departure, one would think Gunner Stockton’s place as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback is officially secured. But Smart has refused to officially name him, despite acknowledging his hard work and quality. He said of him and freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi during the spring:

“Yeah, both those guys are doing a great job. I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both those guys are doing a great job.”

Smart restated his admiration for Gunner Stockton at the ongoing SEC Media Days:

“The one thing that I appreciate about Gunner, and most quarterbacks, is he prepared every game as if he was the starter. And people can say that and this, coach speak, but he actually did it. He went in, watched extra tape, and he knew that, at any point in time, he could be called on that to go in the game and play.”

Stockton will have another opportunity to impress Smart when the Bulldogs converge for fall camp ahead of the season.

