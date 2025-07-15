  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Carson Beck's potential successor Gunner Stockton highlights one major worry as Kirby Smart refuses to name Georgia's QB1

Carson Beck's potential successor Gunner Stockton highlights one major worry as Kirby Smart refuses to name Georgia's QB1

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 15, 2025 16:51 GMT
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Online Athens - Source: Imagn

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has expressed his major worry ahead of the 2025 campaign. Stockton appeared on “SEC This Morning” as Day 2 of the SEC Media Days got underway.

Ad

Stockton addressed a major cause of concern for him ahead of the season while on the show:

“For me, just in general, what kind of keeps me up at night is if I didn’t prepare enough. That’s why when I lay my head down at night, I make sure I’ve done everything I can to put myself in the right position.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stockton has been touted as the most likely successor to Carson Beck as Georgia’s starting quarterback in 2025. However, this remains to be officially confirmed, as Kirby Smart remains mute about who his next starting quarterback will be.

Stockton was Beck’s designated backup going into the 2024 season. However, he came in as Beck’s replacement after halftime in the SEC Championship Game, after the latter picked up an injury. Georgia won 22-19 in overtime as Stockton threw for 72 yards and an interception.

Ad

He became the Bulldogs’ starter for the playoffs as Beck was ruled out for the rest of the season. The team lost in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, in which Stockton recorded 234 passing yards and a touchdown.

Kirby Smart's evaluation of Gunner Stockton

With Carson Beck’s eventual departure, one would think Gunner Stockton’s place as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback is officially secured. But Smart has refused to officially name him, despite acknowledging his hard work and quality. He said of him and freshman quarterback Ryan Puglisi during the spring:

Ad
“Yeah, both those guys are doing a great job. I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both those guys are doing a great job.”

Smart restated his admiration for Gunner Stockton at the ongoing SEC Media Days:

Ad
“The one thing that I appreciate about Gunner, and most quarterbacks, is he prepared every game as if he was the starter. And people can say that and this, coach speak, but he actually did it. He went in, watched extra tape, and he knew that, at any point in time, he could be called on that to go in the game and play.”

Stockton will have another opportunity to impress Smart when the Bulldogs converge for fall camp ahead of the season.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications