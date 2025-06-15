  • home icon
  • College Football
  Carson Beck's sister Kylie drops 1-word comment while expressing excitement about 2025 CFB season

Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops 1-word comment while expressing excitement about 2025 CFB season

By Arnold
Modified Jun 15, 2025 01:25 GMT
Carson Beck's sister Kylie drops 1-word comment while expressing excitement about 2025 CFB season (Image via kyliebeck Instagram)
Carson Beck’s sister Kylie drops 1-word comment while expressing excitement about 2025 CFB season (Image via kyliebeck Instagram)

Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, is eagerly awaiting the start of the 2025 college football season. On Saturday, Kylie shared an On3 Instagram post stating that next season is only 11 Saturdays away. The graphic also showed Beck in a Miami uniform with the No. 11.

"YUPP," Kylie wrote on the post she shared on her IG story.
Image via kyliebeck Instagram
Image via kyliebeck Instagram

Kylie was on the Dance Dawgs spirit squad at Georgia. She joined the school in the same year that Carson got the QB1 role in 2023.

Trending

Kylie, who "loves" cheerleading, danced with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, in March.

In April, Kylie posted a heartfelt note on Facebook confirming that she was leaving Georgia.

"Thank you letter to Athens. When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness.
"This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begin. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thank you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!” Kylie wrote.

It remains to be seen whether Kylie has transferred to a different school in Florida or if she is heading to Miami to support her elder brother's football career.

Carson Beck inked a $4 million NIL deal to transfer to Miami in January

Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Getty
Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Getty

Carson Beck reportedly signed an NIL deal worth over $4 million when he transferred to Miami in January. That's according to On3's Peter Nakos last Sunday, noting the high price of top quarterbacks in the college football transfer portal.

The quarterback is set to take over from Cam Ward as the Hurricanes' QB1. Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Beck will be aiming to use his final year of college eligibility to boost his draft stock when he goes pro in 2026.

He will kick off his Miami career on Aug. 31, when the Hurricanes take on last year's College Football Playoff finalists Notre Dame at home.

