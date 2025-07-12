Carson Beck's sister Kylie drops wholesome photodump from exotic cruise vacay alongside Miami QB & family

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck is one of the biggest stars in college football, but he is not the only athletic person in his family. His sister, Kylie, is a cheerleader for the Georgia Bulldogs. She was often spotted at Beck's games when he was still a member of the Bulldogs.

On Friday night, Kylie Beck dropped a wholesome photodump from an exotic cruise she took alongside her family. Carson Beck is featured in many of the photos as they all have a good time in the water and the sun.

"Last weekend: the gist," Kylie Beck wrote.

This is likely the last time that the Beck family will be able to travel together this summer. Carson is getting ready for the final season of his college football career and it could have a big impact on his football playing career.

Before this past season, Beck was expected to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. However, a disappointing season that was filled with poor play by his standards and injuries led to Beck returning for one final NCAA season.

However, rather than return to Georgia, where he had spent his entire college career, Beck opted to enter the transfer portal and go to the Miami Hurricanes.

Joel Klatt cites Carson Beck as Miami's biggest concern heading into next season

It was not long ago that Carson Beck was viewed as one of the biggest QB prospects in college football. However, after a poor season, there are many who are uncertain about how good he will be next season and what his future is as a star QB.

In an episode of "The Joel Klatt Show" on Monday, analyst Joel Klatt mentioned Beck as the Miami Hurricanes' biggest point of concern heading into next season.

"The biggest question for Miami, at least in my estimation, is Carson Beck. This elbow situation is concerning. He didn’t throw in the spring, but began throwing in May.

"Now, you can tell me all you want, ‘I’ve seen him throw.’ He’s throwing fine in shorts and a t-shirt, but does he cut it loose? Can he cut it loose? Can he cut it loose off-platform? I’m concerned about that elbow. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson was No. 1 in the country last year. Cristobal has built them up on the offensive line."

The Hurricanes have a team that can compete to win the ACC Championship, but they will need Beck to play at an elite level.

