Carson Beck's sister Kylie takes cheeky jab at Miami QB over latest Instagram post after ACC media days

By Maliha
Published Jul 28, 2025 11:37 GMT
NCAA Football: ACC Kickoff - Source: Imagn
After being a two-year starter at Georgia, Carson Beck's decision to head to Miami has been a major discussion among fans. Since transferring in January, the Jacksonville native had remained quiet on Instagram until now.

Seven months later, Beck finally broke his silence by sharing a series of photos on Saturday, some of which showed him suited up in Miami gear.

Carson's sister, Kylie Beck, playfully teased him, commenting under the post:

"Look who posted."
Carson Beck&#039;s sister Kylie on IG
Beck follows in the footsteps of Cam Ward, another high-profile transfer to Miami. Ward guided Mario Cristobal’s school to a 10-win season in 2024 and was selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL draft.

Now, Beck faces the pressure of matching Ward’s success. One key hurdle will be improving his consistency, as he led the SEC with 12 interceptions last season.

However, Beck is keeping things in perspective, as he revealed to ESPN during ACC Kickoff.

"What's needed is just play, right? The more efficient I am, the more efficient our offense is, the more positive plays we have, the more we're going to score. I just want to play football and have fun, and that's what I think I'm looking forward to most."
During his time at Georgia, Carson Beck compiled a 24–3 record, recording 7,426 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Mario Cristobal is "looking for the best version" of Carson Beck

Carson Beck underwent surgery on his right elbow last year to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and was out of spring practice with Miami.

After the Hurricanes finished the 2024 season with a 10-3 record, there are high hopes that Beck can guide the Hurricanes to another playoff run in his first season, and Mario Cristobal is confident in Beck’s abilities as a quarterback.

"We're looking for the best version of Carson Beck," Cristobal told ESPN. "Carson has as good of experience as a quarterback as you can have. He's played in monster games, and he's played at a high level.
"Even though he missed spring practice, soon after he's been cleared and he's been participating and doing everything with our team for several weeks, and that's a lot of opportunities."

Miami will open its season on Aug. 30 against No. 7 Notre Dame, and all eyes will be on Beck under center.

