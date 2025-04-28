Carson Beck’s sister and mother bid farewell to Georgia as Bulldogs cheerleader pens an emotional message

Carson Beck is not the only member of the Beck clan who's leaving Georgia in 2025. His younger sister, Kylie Beck, is also leaving Athens for the time being.

The now former Georgia cheerleader went on her Instagram account to post a message for her fans and acquaintances at the SEC school, letting them know how great of a time she had while she was there, and why she's leaving.

While she didn't specify her next steps, she did point out that she's moving to Florida. This implies that she's either following her brother Carson Beck to Miami or going back home to Jacksonville. Here's an excerpt of her message:

"Thank you letter to Athens 💌 When one door closes, another door always opens with something greater on the other side. I entered this new city hoping for greatness, success, and happiness.

"Although there are times there was an abundance of these things, there were also times when I was at the lowest I’ve ever been and my family and I went through the hardest things we’ve ever dealt with..."

She continued:

"There has been a lot of lessons, a lot of pain, and a lot of learning in this city! But the people it has brought me, who have changed the way I view life and the way of view myself, have had the greatest impact on my life so far and have made me better in a plethora of ways.

"This may be a chapter closed, but a new chapter has already begun. They always say home is where the heart is… so I’ll see you soon Florida!!! Thank you Athens for everything, these memories I will hold onto forever!!♥️🥹"

One of the first to reply to her post was her mother. Tracy Beck wrote an incredibly supportive message for her daughter on Instagram, which included the following excerpt:

"Your dreams came true to dance and cheer on the basketball, football team and Carson… Athens will always hold a special place in our families hearts and the friendships we all have made will last a lifetime!"

She also went on to praise her daughter's resilience and adaptability. What's certain is that she will probably be transferring to a new school in Florida.

What is drawing Carson Beck's family to Florida? Why did Carson Beck go to Miami

Initially, it was thought that Carson Beck would move to the NFL following the end of the 2024 season. The quarterback even made the announcement that he was declaring for the NFL Draft, and he was considered a top-five quarterback in this year's class.

However, reports that teams weren't going to be looking for that many quarterbacks this draft and that he could drop into the lower rounds made Beck reconsider his decision.

Given the new NIL landscape, the quarterback realized that he could earn better money moving to a new school for a final year of college football, while also potentially improving his draft stock.

Beck transferred to Miami, where Cam Ward made a similar bet just last season. From a potential fifth-round pick in 2024, Ward improved to become a Heisman finalist last season and the first pick of the draft in 2025.

Given Carson Beck's decision, it makes sense for the family to regroup around Miami. Kylie's life has always been close to her brother, and the family is ultimately from Jacksonville.

