Cash Cleveland transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for the Colorado transfer center 

Cash Cleveland unexpectedly entered the transfer portal on Thursday, sending shockwaves across Boulder. The interior offensive lineman had a noteworthy freshman season at Colorado in 2024, earning a true freshman All-American honor across multiple outlets.

Ad

Cleveland's rise in the 2024 season was iconic. The center teamed up with the Buffaloes as a walk-on after being rated a three-star at high school. Nonetheless, he found his way into Colorado's starting lineup, becoming an important part of the offensive line.

Following his entry into the portal, Cash Cleveland is expected to be one of the most coveted offensive line prospects this spring. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the center.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Three transfer portal landing spots for Cash Cleveland

#1. Ohio State

Ohio State had Seth McLaughlin as its center last season after securing the player from Alabama. This made Carson Hinzman, who started at center in the 2023 season, move to left guard. With McLaughlin heading to the NFL, Hinzman is expected to return to center in 2025.

However, with Hinzman adapting well at left guard, the Buckeyes might consider bringing in a new center in the spring transfer portal. While Ohio State also has Joshua Padilla on its roster, Cash Cleveland will be a great addition to the team due to his solid one-year experience.

Ad

#2. Tennessee

Tennessee's option at center heading into the 2025 college football season is short on experience. Redshirt freshman Max Anderson is projected to play as a starter next season following the departure of Cooper Mays, who started last season, to the professional stage.

With the sudden exit of quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the Volunteers have no option but to get things right in every other part of their offense. With his experience at Colorado last season, Cash Cleveland comes as a good option for the team as it aims to return to the playoffs in 2025.

Ad

#3. USC

USC will be without Jonah Moheim heading into the 2025 college football season. The versatile offensive lineman moved to center for the Trojans in 2024, having played as a right tackle, right guard and left tackle in previous seasons. He now leaves a significant void in the team.

The Trojans already acquired J’Onre Reeds from Syracuse via the transfer portal during the winter. However, the senior can also fit in on the other two spots in the interior offensive line, which will also get a new starter in 2025.

The availability of Cash Cleveland makes good sense for USC, as it offers the interior offensive line great depth. His early experience comes as something crucial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place