Watch: Cat saved from certain death by American flag at a college football game

College football has always been known for its lively crowds. The crowd of a college football game is one of the most electric atmospheres you can step into. Some mascots are famous across the entire world. In fact, 20 teams across the country use some form of a cat as their mascot.

On Saturday, Appalachian State faced Miami. The game was in Miami, whose team name is the Hurricanes. Neither of these teams has a cat as a mascot. But in the middle of the game, a stray cat appeared and stole the show.

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

Cat saved from certain death by American flag at a college football game

As seen above, a stray cat got on the loose in the middle of the game. On the upper deck of the arena, the cat found a wire to walk across. How it ended up there is anybody's guess. You never know what you're going to get at a college football game, but there's no way to expect this.

The cat dangled with both paws on the wire for a good 22 seconds before it lost grip with its right paw. It tried to hang on for another four seconds, but eventually, its grip gave out.

In the video, you can see people reaching out trying to grab the cat to bring it to safety. Unfortunately, the spectators' arms weren't long enough to grab the cat. Kudos to the college football fans here for trying.

Thank goodness there were fans with American flags below

THE CAT IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/13Z9YMKmjc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021

There's an old saying that cats have nine lives. That saying was proven true by the fact that the cat survived. When it fell, it was a massive drop to the floor below. Cats are supposed to be able to land on their feet from any height, but this fall would've been pushing that theory.

College football fans underneath the cat thought quickly and smartly. Rather than attempting to catch it with their hands, they used two flags in an attempt to catch it. The flag caught the cat's fall, but it's hard to tell if the velocity of the drop caused the cat to tear through the flags.

Also Read

Nonetheless, the cat was saved and raised high for the crowd to see. The eruption of the crowd was a feel-good moment of the night. Miami went on to win the game, 25 to 23.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar